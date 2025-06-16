Elden Ring Nightreign geniuses are putting even the most dedicated trios to shame, completing entire runs solo without getting hit

A few weeks have passed since Bandai Namco and FromSoftware released their multiplayer roguelike spin on Elden Ring, the long-awaited Nightreign – and some sickos are already managing to beat the entire game solo… while taking zero hits.

That's right – as if it wasn't impressive enough that, as director Junya Ishizaki stated himself, it's "very possible" to complete a full run and defeat all of the Elden Ring Nightreign bosses alone, people are now actually doing it without taking any damage either. Content creator "LilAggy" proves as much in his own run, uploaded just yesterday. "I NO HIT AN ENTIRE NIGHTREIGN EXPEDITION," he writes.

I NO HIT AN ENTIRE NIGHTREIGN EXPEDITIONZERO HITS (& ZERO DAMAGE - NOT EVEN A SINGLE STORM TICK) FROM THE START OF DAY 1 ALL THE WAY TO DOWNING LIBRAFULL VOD HERE https://t.co/ofQnxxgHm0 pic.twitter.com/lThSkfGN38June 15, 2025

"ZERO HITS (& ZERO DAMAGE – NOT EVEN A SINGLE STORM TICK) FROM THE START OF DAY 1 ALL THE WAY TO DOWNING LIBRA," concludes LilAggy. For those unfamiliar, "Libra" is the final boss and Nightlord in the "Equilibrious Beast" expedition. It's absolutely a wildly difficult accomplishment, and what's more, it's not even the only one to date – others have successfully pulled off zero hit runs, too.

YouTuber "eauvni" posted his own video yesterday, showing him tackling a "world's first" no-hit run as Ironeye, one of the Elden Ring Nightreign Nightfarers. Unsurprisingly, fellow fans of the multiplayer spin-off are taking to the clip's comments to share their awe – awe that I feel myself watching eauvni play. "Absolute legend," writes one impressed player. "Insane skill," admits another. "Great job, dude."

(World's First) ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Ironeye No Hit Run - YouTube Watch On

It's nothing new for the Elden Ring IP – after all, the original game's community boasts the likes of the famous no-hit saxophone player doing it all via a real-life instrument and another player who completed a no-hit run at uncapped New Game+1,000. It's certainly still a feat to write home about, however. After all, as our Elden Ring Nightreign review puts it, "reaching any of the Nightlords is difficult, and beating any of them is even tougher."



Here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.