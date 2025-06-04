Elden Ring's legendary no-hit saxophone player is having a tough time with Nightreign, which he says is "one of the hardest games I've ever dooted"

Look, I think it's really cool that people will find ways to beat extremely hard games with extremely esoteric methods, but as someone who really struggled to beat Elden Ring Nightreign 's first major boss in a team of three, someone beating a later boss by themselves with a saxophone is a touch discouraging.

Dr. Doot – the hero who recently came close to the worlds first hitless saxophone run of Dark Souls 2 – is back at it again with FromSoftware's newest title. And while Elden Ring Nightreign is somewhat different from the previous releases from the studio due to its faster pace and roguelike style, the good doctor is still absolutely demolishing it.

In a post on Twitter, the distinguished dooter posted a video of himself fighting Nightreign's second boss (who, in my experience, is way tougher than some that come after), Adel, Baron of Night . And despite Nightreign supporting three-player teams, he's fighting it alone. While we don't see the full brawl, Dr. Doot did show the 40 seconds of the fight, in which he's taking on the megaboss with very little trouble (the dude has three flask charges left, which is wild as someone who has usually drank them all within the first few minutes of a boss).

Granted, even though he's still better than 99% of us, it turns out he's not as indestructible as we all assume, as in the Tweet showing his victory, Dr. Doot said "This might be one of the hardest games I've ever dooted" showing that he is still human, despite the incredible feats.

