Elden Ring Nightreign wizard accidentally discovers 4-perk stack that turns the game into Vampire Survivors bullet heaven
I don't think you're supposed to do that
With 3.5 million sales already behind it, Elden Ring Nightreign was bound to get broken by its small country of players at some point – though, FromSoftware streamer Peeve proves one ambitious sorcerer is enough to get the job done, if they stack their perks correctly.
"Actually had a busted run in Nightreign earlier today," Peeve writes in a June 2 post on Twitter. "I stacked four separate 'cast while walking' perks at the same time, and it got genuinely stupid lol." In the accompanying clip, Peeve's character – Executor, a class based on parrying, so his blocking stance forces him into a slow walk – saunters with his katana out. Rainbow magic splats around him like sloppy joe mix.
In a longer YouTube video showing off this "insane slow walk build," as Peeve describes it, the streamer equips his level 11 character with what looks like passive "while walking" flame of frenzy, glint storms, create wraiths, and red lightning buffs. As Peeve's Executor trudges forward in his defensive position, these powers pulse across the screen in flashes of never-ending light.
"Vampire Survivors build," Peeve declares, which was also the first thing I thought when I first saw their gameplay clip on Twitter. Like poncle's bullet heaven game – in which you can use anything from a barrage of throwing knives to the vanquishing stink of garlic to keep beasts at bay – Peeve's "while walking" build is goofy, flashy, and overwhelmingly cool.
"This is the first [time] I've seen something this fucking stupid happen," Peeve says. But, with 3,499,999 other Nightreign players in the queue, it probably won't be the last.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
