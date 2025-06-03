An Elden Ring Nightreign two-player mode is coming later this year, as FromSoftware changes course after criticism over its lack of duos support

Elden Ring Nightreign two-player support is coming later this year, FromSoftware has confirmed in a new update.

In a tweet this morning, the studio's Japanese-language account confirmed that "we will continue to provide post-launch support, including DLC scheduled for later this year, as well as adding a two-player mode."

An early DLC confirmation is likely to be good news for players looking to stretch the Nightreign experience a little longer, but two-player support is easily the biggest win for players here. One of the biggest gripes in Elden Ring Nightreign's muted Steam reviews was the lack of opportunity to play as a duo.

Ahead of launch, FromSoftware did acknowledge that it had overlooked duos support, and would consider its future inclusion, but I doubt most players expected the studio to complete that course change this quickly.

Additionally, FromSoftware says that it plans "to release enhanced versions of the existing 'Kings of the Night' from this month onwards." That sounds like beefed-up versions of the major Nightlords bosses, but no further clarification is offered.

Finally, the main thrust of this morning's announcement was the confirmation that Elden Ring: Nightreign sales have topped 3.5 million in less than a week since its release. It's been an uneven start, but it looks as though Nightreign has been another sales success for FromSoftware.

