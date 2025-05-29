Elden Ring Nightreign Steam reviews are FromSoftware's second-lowest ever, as players hit back against its 60fps cap and lack of duos support

Early Elden Ring Nightreign Steam reviews are the lowest of any FromSoftware game for nearly 16 years.

While the Elden Ring Nightreign player count is already surging past the combined total of all three Dark Souls games on Steam, its user reviews are lagging behind. At the time of writing, it's sitting at a 'Mostly Positive' verdict of just 73%.

To put that in some perspective, that's the second-lowest user score you can find under the 'FromSoftware Inc' developer tag on Steam. Only Dark Souls 3's Ashes of Ariandel DLC has scored lower (at a Mixed 59%), and you really have to go digging - all the way back to 2009's now delisted Ninja Blade and its 62% score - to find anything lower.

The complaints seem to fall into a few major categories. The first is the lack of duo support - you can play Elden Ring Nightreign solo or in threes, but FromSoftware admits it neglected duo support - though says it might come in a future update.

The second is the lack of ultrawide support, and the game's lock to a 60fps frame rate, which several reviewers suggest they're not prepared to accept in 2025. And the third major genre of complaint is poor keyboard support - that can obviously be dodged by those willing to use a controller, but still appears to be a notable disappointment.

Of course, there are still players whose negative reviews are indicative of personal distaste or individual hardware issues. Our own Elden Ring Nightreign review, as well as the Elden Ring Nightreign Metacritic score both suggested that Nightreign might be more of an acquired taste than even its soulslike predecessors, and it does seem that's proving true among players.

Regardless, players are still pouring into the game - the Elden Ring Nightreign player count hit 300,000 in just one hour, on Steam alone.