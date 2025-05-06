Dark Souls 2 speedrunner was "on the cusp of a World's First" hitless saxophone run – right until he walked into a death pit in the middle of the final boss room

Death, taxes, and someone demolishing a Dark Souls game in a really weird way to make you feel like a stupid scrub for struggling with a controller – these are the three constants in life. However, we pitiful controller players can rest easy, as one of the most impressive Soulslike feats has been thwarted.

Dr. Doot, PHD, lives up to his name, as he plays games by making a saxophone doot. And in the past he's conquered the likes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls 3, and even Elden Ring by not only completing them with a sax, but also doing it without being hit once. Not content with his dooting devastation, the woodwind wonder then set his eyes on the black sheep of the FromSoftware family, Dark Souls 2.

Things were going pretty well for Dr. Doot; he had managed to conquer the majority of the game, which is no easy feat. The sax run had managed to destroy the likes of The Rotten, Pursuer, and Covetous Demon. Dr. Doot eventually entered the final boss arena to dispatch the deadly duo of Throne Watcher and Throne Defender.

Things were going well, and the almighty dooter was all set to vanquish his foes and make way for Nashandra, only for him to walk straight into a bottomless pit and destroy what would've been a world's first run. A devastating loss. However, our brave sax soldier wasn't too discouraged, as he has already started another Dark Souls 2 run on Twitch, meaning that it's only a matter of time before Dark Souls 2 is conquered.

Dr. Doot will no doubt be taking their sax skills to the next FromSoftware game, so be sure to check out everything we know so far about Elden Ring Nightreign.