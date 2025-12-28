Calling games Soulslikes has "kept a lot of devs stuck in a loop of recreating Dark Souls," which is already "the best Dark Souls game," Aggro Crab lead says

Another Crab's Treasure director believes "the genre can be more"

FromSoftware inadvertently created an entire subgenre with its dour dark fantasy classic Demon Souls, which then got widespread recognition in the very similar Dark Souls. But the developer behind Peak and crustacean action-RPG Another Crab's Treasure thinks the Soulslike moniker has "kept a lot of devs stuck in a loop of recreating" what was already imperfectly perfect in the original Dark Souls.

Speaking to Game Informer about the subgenre, Aggro Crab creative director Caelan Pollock said, "I think calling games 'Soulslikes' has kept a lot of devs stuck in a loop of recreating Dark Souls. And in my opinion, the best Dark Souls game has been made already, and it's called Dark Souls."