Dark Souls gets a new comic that expands the mythos of the game with a new quest to revive a dead saint with magical powers: "We're going to give everyone all the thrills, chills and YOU DIED moments they'd expect from a Dark Souls story"

Dark Souls is returning to comics with a new Titan Publishing title that expands the video game's mythos by introducing a new concept in the so-called Mother of Lillies, a dead saint who a group of knights believe can be resurrected to bring peace to the world.

Written by George Mann with art by Maan House, the comic, titled Dark Souls: Mother of Mourning, will run for four issues starting in December. Here's Titan's official description of the story:

"Hope is a fleeting feeling for the Knights of Mourning. But the knightly order are willing to bet everything on their last chance of salvation. In search of a hero to rekindle the flame, these knights turn to the Mother of Lillies, a soulless mummified saint with legends about her ability to restore balance to the world. The knights believe that her lost soul will resurrect her and bring them their sought after champion to guide them to solace. But madness looms in every knight's mind and this long-awaited goal might not be what it once seemed…"

And here's a gallery of unlettered interior pages along with covers for Dark Souls: Mother of Mourning #1, including the main cover by Bjorn Barends, and variants by Warrick Wong, The Knott, and interior artist Maan House:

The Dark Souls franchise is known as one of the most hardcore video games around, even launching an entire genre of "Soulslike" games. Dark Souls and its sister titles, such as Bloodborne and Elden Ring, are focused on intense, challenging combat and plentiful, but hidden plot details in their twisted fantasy worlds.

"It's always a dark pleasure to return to the world of Dark Souls for another tale, and Mother of Mourning may be my favourite yet," states Mann. "I'm excited for everyone to explore this new setting with us, to meet Lucadeus and the other remnants of the embattled Grand Order of the Knights of Mourning, and to join them on their quest to search out and return the missing soul of their saint.

"Maan House has rendered the whole sorry episode in his trademark blend of stunning fantasy and abysmal horror, and we're going to give everyone all the thrills, chills and YOU DIED moments they'd expect from a Dark Souls story. Working with Maan is an absolute joy, and to continue to contribute to the universe of Dark Souls is a true honour."

Dark Souls: Mother of Mourning goes on sale December 3. In the meantime, check out our picks for the best comics based on video games.