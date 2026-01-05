Legendary Dark Souls player completes the entire trilogy without getting hit while using a saxophone as a controller, and now I feel even more inadequate

Dr. Doot, a streamer known for completing difficult games using a saxophone as a controller, has defeated Dark Souls hitless. This recent achievement means that he has completed the entire Dark Souls trilogy and Elden Ring without taking any damage from enemies.

The streamer, who holds a doctorate in music composition, has made a name for himself by playing difficult games entirely on an electronic saxophone called an aerophone. Dr. Doot has not only completed these four FromSoftware soulslikes without being hit using his unusual input method, but has also finished Bloodborne and Sekiro deathless.

Dr. Doot posted a clip to Twitter , showcasing his dootful, but hitless fight against Dark Souls' final boss Gwyn, Lord of Cinder, marking the end of the run.

The World's First Sax-Controlled Dark Souls No-Hit Run has been DOOTED!I just beat Dark Souls without getting hit by a single enemy/trap while playing the game on an electric sax!!!I now can officially say that I have beaten THE ENTIRE DARK SOULS TRILOGY HITLESS ON A SAX!!! pic.twitter.com/Bo0FrCBfQtJanuary 3, 2026

The streamer doesn't only use his dooting skills to complete challenge runs, such as the hitless soulslike fiesta, he also completes other challenging games on the aerophone, such as Cuphead, Hollow Knight: Silksong , and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Dr. Doot has previously completed Hollow Knight on his musical instrument of choice, but will now set his sights on full completion of the difficult Metroidvania. This includes the additional Pantheons added in the Godmaster update, which are known for their incredible difficulty.

The infamous platforming challenges, Path of Pain, isn't part of the game's 112% completion, but that doesn't mean he can't be convinced into trying it.

This streamer just beat a no-hit run of Dark Souls 3 with a saxophone controller, and they've got their sights set on Monster Hunter Wilds next.