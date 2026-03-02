Just in time for Resident Evil Requiem, speedrunner sets world-first record by beating 27 games in the series in one long, 55-hour run

However you prepared for Resident Evil Requiem, your process wasn't as comprehensive as this. In what's less of a speedrun and more of a speed-marathon, a dedicated Resident Evil fan managed to beat the main stories of every available game in the series on the trot, making him more than ready for more of Leon's spinkicks.

Streamer Maxylobes is the one responsible for this incredible feat of survival horror, dubbed the Resident Evil 'Anthology' speedrun. Starting with Resident Evil from 1996, he shambled his way through near enough every installment in the franchise, right up to Resident Evil Village, completing the central narrative of each one, and finishing right before the ninth mainline game came out.

That's 27 games in total, finished in multiple sittings over the course of a week. Yes, there are that many, and if you're ever stuck for what to do next in any of them, there's now a comprehensive guide, courtesy of perhaps the greatest STARS recruit ever.

World's First Resident Evil "Anthology" Speedrun: Day 1 - YouTube Watch On

"We had a couple of game crashes, we had some 'Oops, I forgot to start the timers, we had some 'Oops, I forgot to stop the timers," Maxy says on stream after landing the final shot on Mother Miranda, in a clip posted on his Twitter.

"We're not going to add or subtract, we're just going to accept that that is the amount of time it took to beat all 27 games." His painstaking odyssey through the annals of the Umbrella Corporation took just shy of 55 hours; 54:53:59, to be exact. Main game scenarios only, no DLC or side-quests.

Since he broke up his streams, someone suggests attempting this in one sitting, something Maxy shoots down with his whole chest. "Nobody should risk their health for something like this," he states, flatly.

The games completed are as follows: Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Gun Survivor, Gun Survivor 2 Code: Veronica, Dead Aim, Code Veronica X, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil Remake, Gaiden, Outbreak, Outbreak File #2, Resident Evil 4, Umbrella Chronicles, Operation Raccoon City, Revelations, Resident Evil 5, Revelations 2, The Mercenaries 3D, Darkside Chronicles, Umbrella Corp, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village.

I'm a series fan and there are a few of these I've barely touched, never mind completed. This man knows more about the T-Virus and its associated infections than most, and he has a world-first record to prove it.

An accomplished speedrunner and horror fan, this achievement is the latest in his growing list of records. It won't be long before we start getting competitive times in for Requiem, and you can bet Maxy will be in the mix somewhere.

