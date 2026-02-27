Resident Evil Requiem sets series record on Steam within an hour of launch, hitting a peak of 260,000 concurrent fans who are no doubt here to see "hot uncle" Leon

Gideon talks to a tied up Leon in Resident Evil Requiem
(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil Requiem is already one of the highest-rated games in Resident Evil's entire twisted history. And, now, the horror epic can also boast that it's the highest-played game in the long-running series, too. At least on Steam.

Resident Evil Requiem came out earlier today, and within just an hour of its digital release, the game reached a whopping 267,509 players who were fighting mutant monsters on Steam at the same time. Of course, those launch numbers don't take into account the Resident Evil fans logged in on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch 2, but paint a promising picture.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

