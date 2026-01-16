Resident Evil Requiem is being called "the most brutal RE game ever made" after gameplay shows Leon exploding zombie heads in the most over-the-top ways: "It's awesome"

Fans are reacting to the level of violence on show in Resident Evil Requiem, and think it may be the most brutal Resident Evil game yet.

Last night's Resident Evil Showcase showed off a ton of new gameplay and details about Resident Evil Requiem, including the reveal of a "classic" mode that forces Grace Ashcroft to use ink ribbons to save the game, and uhh… watches? Notably, the developers denied ever denying Leon would be in the game, but did note they originally tried to make a horror game with the character before realising a character as strong and self-assured as Leon made no sense in a horror setting at this point in the series. And boy, did they show that off effectively.

During Leon's gameplay segments, my man was shown absolutely bullying zombies, making Resident Evil 4 Leon look like the rookie that ventured into the RPD station in Resident Evil 2, with a ridiculous amount of blood and gore that would fit well in the Doom reboot more than anything. Leon is seen sticking a shotgun into a zombie's mouth at close range, doing some anime dodges before slipping round the back of a zombie to blast its head off, and exploding skulls against cabinets with just his foot.