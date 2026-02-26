How long is Resident Evil Requiem?

If you want to know how long Resident Evil Requiem is, you first have to ask yourself how long you want to play it. I can give you options below on the length of a single playthrough, but this is a series famous for its new game plus - where new weapons, items, and more are only unlocked the second time around. There's always been some sort of reward for finishing it in under four hours, for example, but that's not something you can realistically do first time. You'll need to complete this at least once to get the know how and gear you need for any speed runs. However, with myself and multiple members of the GamesRadar team having finished Requiem, I can run you through how long it's likely to take you to finish it.

How long does Resident Evil Requiem take to beat?

(Image credit: Capcom)

For an average first playthrough mixing story, some exploration, and collectible hunting you're probably looking at around 14 hours to finish Resident Evil Requiem. That's the middle ground average here - taking some time to explore, look for things like Resident Evil Requiem safe codes or extra gear, but mainly focusing on the story. If you're rushing or taking more time, you can probably add or subtract two or three hours either way, giving you a range of times somewhere in the regions below for completing Resident Evil Requiem:

Quick, story focused playthrough - 9 hours

Average playthrough, mixing story and exploration but not completionist - 14 hours

Completionist, find everything playthrough - 16-18 hours

For example I opened every single safe and easy to pick lock, explored every area, found a few secrets and all of the hidden Resident Evil Requiem Mr Raccons , and clocked a final time of about 17 hours. I could have take longer as well, but I needed to finish it to write guides like this. Our reviewer, on the other hand, played more casually, exploring a bit while following the story to get around 14.5 hours, while another person focused on a NG+ playthrough cleared a first run in nine hours.



When you do finish it, New Game Plus unlocks a range of weapons, tools, and options that will make subsequent playthroughs easier. Plus you'll have a greater idea of where to go and what to do, so the whole process will speed up second time round.

