Resident Evil Requiem Metacritic score is better than Biohazard and Village, but Resident Evil 4 and its remake still reign supreme

Resident Evil Requiem reviews are out, and Capcom's ninth entry in the horror series has placed near the top of the pile when it comes to Metacritic score.

Resident Evil Requiem has debuted to a score of 88 on Metacritic, which places it above a number of the games in the franchise – most notably its predecessors Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (86) and Village (84) – but below the likes of the Resident Evil 2(91) and 4(93) remakes.

Predictably, the original version of Resident Evil 4 still remains top of the pile with a score of 96. Resident Evil 3, 1, and its GameCube remake also scored a 91, while shockingly Code: Veronica is second at 94, which you would never have guessed about a game with Steve Burnside in it.

In our Resident Evil Requiem review, Jasmine Gould-Wilson gives it a near-perfect score, saying, "Resident Evil Requiem is the most cinematic, bloody, surprisingly emotional moment for the franchise to-date. Its two protagonists complement one another for a balanced experience that feels more narrativized than ever before, with bombastic combat and strong set pieces amping up the nostalgia without feeling gimmicky. Requiem sees Capcom drawing from 30 years of terror to expand its lore, chart a path forward, and pay homage to a gilded survival horror legacy – one with plenty of life left in it."

Elsewhere, the game received perfect scores from Restart.run and Gamingbible. While its lowest review scores came from Gamekult and Region Free, who awarded the game 7/10 and 6/10 respectively, with both reviews pointing to an overabundance of fan service.

Still, when the lowest scores are still that high, I'd say that's a win. I've also been playing the game and have had a blast thus far, and unless it absolutely fumbles the landing, I'm sure those feelings will stick.

