On the Radar with Resident Evil Requiem – surviving 30 years of horror with this action-packed series celebration

Resident Evil Requiem is finally here, elegantly bringing together 30 years of survival horror. Cutting-edge action horror as Leon Kennedy creates some of the most gleeful zombie slaying yet, all while first-person sections as Grace Ashcroft makes for some incredible tension as you evade shambling undead, one wrong move potentially being fatal.

Resident Evil Requiem is a real culmination of everything Capcom has created so far, especially with how it merges together the likes of Resident Evil 4 remake with newer entries such as Resident Evil 7 to feel like the best of both worlds. It's so good, we can't stop playing, so this month we just had to focus on the game for our Resident Evil Requiem On the Radar, diving into what we've been loving most and what it means for Resident Evil as a series.

Keep reading to discover our Resident Evil Requiem On the Radar, the best place to get more out of one of the best survival horror games of 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem - On the Radar

Resident Evil Requiem review: "A soaring piece of survival horror theater" Combining action horror with survival horror, Requiem is "the most cinematic, bloody, surprisingly emotional moment for the franchise to-date", and puts a fitting, gore-soaked pin in the series' 30-year legacy while creaking open the door to its future.

14 years later, Resident Evil Requiem achieves what the series' most controversial game couldn't

There's still plenty more to get excited about in the year ahead! Keep an eye on our new games calendar to find your next favorite. Or, check out our best Resident Evil games ranking for more frights!