15 years later, after 700 hours of grinding and "at least" 100,000 deaths, speedrunner finally beats all of Super Meat Boy without dying, earning a "congrats" from co-creator Edmund McMillen

Super Meat Boy is one of the most notoriously difficult platformers ever created, and it's been an icon of the masocore subgenre ever since it launched in 2010. Even with that stature, no player in the past 15 years has managed the ultimate challenge of fully completing the game without dying. That is, not until this past month, when speedrunner shredberg finally overcame the monumental trial and earned a shoutout from the game's original co-creator.

Going deathless through individual parts of Super Meat Boy isn't unheard of – after all, the game has numerous achievements for completing individual worlds without dying. But running through the entire game, including all the bonus levels you need for total, 106% completion, is an entirely different story.

In a Reddit post, shredberg estimates that it took "probably like 700-800 hours of grinding" to get the final, two-hour deathless run in mid-December. "I know I had to get at least like 100k deaths to be able to beat it with 0," shredberg adds.