Legend of Zelda speedrunner embraces pain, completes every 3D Zelda game back-to-back in under 90 hours without sleeping because Tears of the Kingdom released since they last did it

In undeniable proof that no matter how good you think you are at games, there's always somebody better, a speedrunner has 100% completed every single 3D Zelda game in a single sitting, in under 90 hours.

Twitch streamer Nukie recently completed a run of all seven 3D Zelda games, starting with Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask before skipping to Tears of the Kingdom, Skyward Sword, Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, and then finishing things off with Breath of the Wild. She did this over the course of 88 hours and 54 minutes, without sleeping, with the entire run archived on her channel.



As scary as it is to think about, in the 39 years of The Legend of Zelda's existence, 3D Zelda has been around for 27 of them. And while 2D entries outnumber the 3D releases, when most under a certain age think of the series, they think of it being 3D. This is probably due to each 3D entry having an entirely different feel and style, and due to those differences, it'd probably be pretty hard to master them all, or so you'd think.

Nukie celebrated her run on Twitter, saying, "The first human on this planet to complete every 3D Zelda game (OoT -> TotK), 100%, in one sitting without sleeping. 6 years of practice pouring all into one 4-day speedrun that I will cherish forever" before proclaiming, "No one can stop me, I am on top of the world. I am that bitch."

Such a wild run can't have been done before and probably won't be done again in the future... right?

Actually, over two years ago, Nukie herself did this exact challenge before Tears of the Kingdom was released, completing all six games in 56 hours. And while this is all incredibly impressive, I have to say I'd not recommend going 90 hours without sleep for anyone, but congrats to Nukie.

