Legend of Zelda lead Eiji Aonuma wanted to launch the first Zelda game on the Switch 2, but working with Koei Tecmo on Age of Imprisonment at least offered "some inspiration"

"If I'm being honest, we wanted to launch the 'first' one"

Princess Zelda stands in front of a pack of characters including Calamo, a Mysterious Construct, King Rauru, Queen Sonia, Mineru, and others in key art for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - slightly cropped for use as a header and thumbnail
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma says that he wanted a Nintendo-made Zelda game to be the first released on the Switch 2 before Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment launched. However, the collaboration between his studio and Koei Tecmo has given the team inspiration for the next game in the series.

In an interview with 4gamer, spotted by The Gamer and translated by GamesRadar+, Aonuma jokes that he wishes the team at Nintendo had the honor of launching the first game in the series on Nintendo's newest hardware. "Age of Imprisonment is the first Zelda game to be released on Nintendo Switch 2," Aonuma says. "If I'm being honest, we wanted to launch the 'first' one."

Nintendo hasn't announced that a new The Legend of Zelda game is in development, but with Nintendo's cornerstone series like Zelda, Mario, and Pokémon, we can always assume that something is likely in development.

