Nintendo wants Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom support studio Monolith Soft to take a "central role" on a "unique title in the series"

Daiki Iwamoto, general manager for the Zelda series at Nintendo, says he wants the Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom collaboration studio, Monolith Soft, to take on a "central role" in the creation of a "unique title" in The Legend of Zelda series.

In an interview on the Monolith Soft website, translated by GamesRadar+, Iwamoto discusses Nintendo's future plans for the development collaboration between the gaming giant and the Xenoblade developer. Monolift Soft has assisted development on The Legend of Zelda for some of the biggest games in the series, like Skyward Sword, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom.

While it took on a very supportive role with Skyward Sword, simply creating the specific assets Nintendo asked for, over the years, the team has taken on a collaborative position, with Monolith Soft sharing and pitching creative ideas, giving feedback on Nintendo's work, and taking on ideas from Nintendo's development style.

Thanks to increased collaboration between the two companies, Nintendo wants Monolith Soft to potentially take the lead on a future game in the