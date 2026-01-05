Nier creator Yoko Taro says he isn't prioritizing a new game, pleads for updates from people who are: "Work comes second… well, probably third"

Yoko Taro, creator of Drakengard and Nier , says that he isn't prioritizing his work in 2026, and instead intends to improve things at home. The legendary developer known for his weird and wonderful ideas hasn't announced a new game in years, claiming that many of his projects get canceled part way through development.

As part of a feature in Famitsu , which asked 171 developers for their 2026 plans (translated by GamesRadar+), Yoko shares that his home is still in disarray despite moving into it back in 2024. The developer says that he still hasn't finished unpacking, despite living in his new abode for over a year.

"I moved house in 2024, but I still haven't tidied everything away, so I would like to get that done during this year," Yoko says. "Work comes second to that. Well, probably third. I don't think I'll be invited back [to talk to Famitsu for this feature] next year, but it's just how it is. That's life." He doesn't explain what his second priority is, but it seems developing new games is low on his to-do list.

Despite not prioritizing game development himself, he pleads with some of his contemporaries to see more of their upcoming projects. Using his section of the 18-page feature to speak directly to Fumito Ueda and Hiroshi Iuchi, he asks the creators for information on their upcoming games.

"I want to learn more about Ico's Mr. Ueda's, and Ikaruga's Mr. Iuchi's upcoming work," Yoko says exceptionally politely. "Would it be possible for you to share your progress? I'm sorry to bother you, and I thank you for your consideration on this matter."

Why would he punish us so, when he feels the same way?