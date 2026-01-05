Nier creator Yoko Taro says he isn't prioritizing a new game, pleads for updates from people who are: "Work comes second… well, probably third"

News
By published

Seems he knows exactly how his fans feel

Nier Automata director Yoko Taro
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Yoko Taro, creator of Drakengard and Nier, says that he isn't prioritizing his work in 2026, and instead intends to improve things at home. The legendary developer known for his weird and wonderful ideas hasn't announced a new game in years, claiming that many of his projects get canceled part way through development.

As part of a feature in Famitsu, which asked 171 developers for their 2026 plans (translated by GamesRadar+), Yoko shares that his home is still in disarray despite moving into it back in 2024. The developer says that he still hasn't finished unpacking, despite living in his new abode for over a year.