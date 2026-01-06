Bayonetta and Devil May Cry's Hideki Kamiya is enjoying work "more than ever" since leaving PlatinumGames and starting his own studio, says his colleagues have "the best game development capabilities"

After leaving PlatinumGames two years ago and opening his own independent studio, Bayonetta and Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya says his new year's resolution is to "enjoy making games" with his colleagues. The studio is currently working on a sequel to the PlayStation 2 classic, Okami, in collaboration with Capcom.

In an interview with Famitsu, which asks 171 developers their plans for 2026, Kamiya spends almost all of his short section (translated by GamesRadar+), glazing up his co-workers at his new studio Clovers.

"I didn't know what would happen when I casually left [PlatinumGames] two years ago and became unemployed," Kamiya says. "But since then, thanks to the support provided by my many colleagues, I founded Clovers, and I'm enjoying making games more than ever before."

In fact, working with the team at Clovers, and trusting in his co-workers to do fantastic work, has become his whole personality. "When it comes to my 2026 resolutions, above all else I want to enjoy making games in this incredible environment," the director says.

Clovers was founded in December 2024, with the development of Okami's sequel announced shortly afterwards at The Game Awards. However, since the announcement at Keighley's three-hour commercial fest, no further updates on the upcoming Okami game have been given.

"Clovers hasn't made any significant announcements," Kamiya acknowledges. "But behind the scenes we've been slowly assembling a strong team, who have the best game development capabilities. Recently, I feel as though I can just trust my co-workers."

The legendary creative can't help but praise everyone in one final comment. "I look forward to the day when I can show everyone the result of the creativity and developing ideas that my aspirational colleagues come up with every day," he adds.