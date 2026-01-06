Bayonetta and Devil May Cry's Hideki Kamiya is enjoying work "more than ever" since leaving PlatinumGames and starting his own studio, says his colleagues have "the best game development capabilities"

"I feel as though I can just trust my co-workers"

(Image credit: Capcom)

After leaving PlatinumGames two years ago and opening his own independent studio, Bayonetta and Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya says his new year's resolution is to "enjoy making games" with his colleagues. The studio is currently working on a sequel to the PlayStation 2 classic, Okami, in collaboration with Capcom.

In an interview with Famitsu, which asks 171 developers their plans for 2026, Kamiya spends almost all of his short section (translated by GamesRadar+), glazing up his co-workers at his new studio Clovers.