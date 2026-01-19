In a games industry dominated by safe bets, Capcom keeps getting weird with it
Features
By Scott McCrae published
Opinion | The Japanese developer is proof that you can play the hits, still take big swings, and still foster new talent
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Right now, AAA games are perhaps the safest they have ever been. The likes of Ubisoft, EA, and Sony have all settled into house styles that permeate through most of their releases, while Konami is focused on revitalizing its tried-and-true classics in Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid by remaking the most popular entries in their respective series.
There's really nothing wrong with releasing safe bets – especially with game development being so expensive and taking as long as it does now – but if you ask me, there's one publisher who is doing it right: Capcom.
Triumph or die
Bright future