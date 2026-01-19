In a games industry dominated by safe bets, Capcom keeps getting weird with it

Right now, AAA games are perhaps the safest they have ever been. The likes of Ubisoft, EA, and Sony have all settled into house styles that permeate through most of their releases, while Konami is focused on revitalizing its tried-and-true classics in Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid by remaking the most popular entries in their respective series.

There's really nothing wrong with releasing safe bets – especially with game development being so expensive and taking as long as it does now – but if you ask me, there's one publisher who is doing it right: Capcom.

Triumph or die

(Image credit: Capcom)