Okami sequel is "still a ways off" releasing, but its devs will "continue to work tirelessly this year to deliver an experience that surpasses the expectations of players"

Clovers CEO Kento Koyama says the sequel to the cult-classic Capcom title Okami won't be out anytime soon.

18 years after it was first released, 2024 brought the announcement that cult-classic PS2 game – which was subsequently ported to almost everything – Okami will be getting a sequel led by the original game's director, Hideki Kamiya, marking the first time he's ever directed a sequel to one of his own games. However, there wasn't much news on the game in 2025, but Koyama and Kamiya have released a message to celebrate the new year and give an update on the game on the Clovers website.

Kamiya notes, "Our team kicked off 2025 with the excitement of the Okami sequel project's announcement still fresh in our minds. We've had our noses to the grindstone so thoroughly that before we knew it, another year has passed us by." He explains that Clovers has grown rapidly since opening, going from "a handful of us sharing a cramped rental office" to "a fully-fledged studio with offices in Tokyo and Osaka."

Koyama adds, "We are hard at work on the Okami sequel. Although the release is still a ways off, we cannot wait to get the finished game into your hands." He continues: "We will continue to work tirelessly this year to deliver an experience that surpasses the expectations of players all over the world."

Given that Capcom already has four AAA games releasing this year with Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Pragmata, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, I'd be shocked if we hear anything for a while yet, but given Kamiya's 100% hit rate when it comes to games he directed being absolute bangers, I'm sure it'll be worth it.

