Okami sequel is "still a ways off" releasing, but its devs will "continue to work tirelessly this year to deliver an experience that surpasses the expectations of players"

News
By published

"We've had our noses to the grindstone so thoroughly that before we knew it, another year has passed us by"

Okami sequel teaser trailer screenshot
(Image credit: Capcom)

Clovers CEO Kento Koyama says the sequel to the cult-classic Capcom title Okami won't be out anytime soon.

18 years after it was first released, 2024 brought the announcement that cult-classic PS2 game – which was subsequently ported to almost everything – Okami will be getting a sequel led by the original game's director, Hideki Kamiya, marking the first time he's ever directed a sequel to one of his own games. However, there wasn't much news on the game in 2025, but Koyama and Kamiya have released a message to celebrate the new year and give an update on the game on the Clovers website.

TOPICS