Monster Hunter Wilds' new update falls short of impressing the action RPG's fans after performance comparisons from Capcom show a meager "average of 5-8 FPS boost"

"You would have to literally remake the game to fix its performance issues"

The hunter faces down The White Wraith, an Arkveld, in a grassy plain in Monster Hunter Wilds
(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom has released comparison videos showcasing its new PC performance updates for Monster Hunter Wilds, but some feel it's not enough to justify the 10-month wait.

In another world, Monster Hunter Wilds probably would've been right up there as a major competitor at The Game Awards last week, but the game's major performance and technical issues – mostly on PC – have hampered it massively over the course of the year, to the point where 2021's Monster Hunter Rise has outsold it since April. And while Capcom is dedicated to fixing it with a three-step plan releasing from now until February, the fact that it'll have taken a year to be good on PC potentially is a massive issue for some.

Frankly, I'm holding out hope that the eventual G-Rank expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds – which based on previous releases, should arrive sometime this year – fixes everything and makes it the game it was always meant to be. It's a fantastic game despite the lack of difficulty and terrible performance. And Capcom finally nailing open-world performance with the RE Engine would be fantastic for future releases.