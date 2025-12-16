Monster Hunter Wilds' new update falls short of impressing the action RPG's fans after performance comparisons from Capcom show a meager "average of 5-8 FPS boost"

Capcom has released comparison videos showcasing its new PC performance updates for Monster Hunter Wilds, but some feel it's not enough to justify the 10-month wait.

In another world, Monster Hunter Wilds probably would've been right up there as a major competitor at The Game Awards last week, but the game's major performance and technical issues – mostly on PC – have hampered it massively over the course of the year, to the point where 2021's Monster Hunter Rise has outsold it since April . And while Capcom is dedicated to fixing it with a three-step plan releasing from now until February , the fact that it'll have taken a year to be good on PC potentially is a massive issue for some.

The first of these updates was released today, and Capcom has released two videos showing the performance differences between Title Update 3 and Title Update 4 – one for Nvidia/Intel and another for AMD/Radeon. Both videos show the game running at upscaled 1080p, "Medium" settings, and with frame generation disabled. Both Title Update 4 clips show a bump in framerate, albeit only by about five or six frames each, while the game looks a bit crisper, but not noticeably so.

Over on ResetEra, some are happy with this change, with one user saying, "Those look like significant improvements." However, the general sentiment is a bit less enthused. One user adds , "After 9 months of the game being a mess Capcom is finally giving us...an average of 5-8 FPS boost how generous of them." While another has lost hope for Wilds to turn it around entirely, saying, "You would have to literally remake the game to fix its performance issues, they are part of its foundation. Capcom went from a day one, to a wait for sale or frankly straight up avoid now with some of the recent PC port performance."

Frankly, I'm holding out hope that the eventual G-Rank expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds – which based on previous releases, should arrive sometime this year – fixes everything and makes it the game it was always meant to be. It's a fantastic game despite the lack of difficulty and terrible performance. And Capcom finally nailing open-world performance with the RE Engine would be fantastic for future releases.