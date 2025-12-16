If you're using Monster Hunter Wilds mods to boost its ailing performance, Capcom has a warning – they "are not guaranteed to work and could cause compatibility issues" ahead of Title Update 4

Capcom has issued a warning ahead of the new Monster Hunter Wilds update that their mods are not guaranteed to work upon its release.

Obviously, in the era we're in, game updates are a thing you have to deal with no matter if it's a single-player RPG or a multiplayer shooter. But when PC gaming is as popular as it is now, that in turn makes mods more popular than ever. The issue then arises when the two intersect, with game updates either breaking mods – as we saw with Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition , which in turn led to the delay of Fallout: London – or the mods being installed breaking the game itself when a new update is released.

In a post on Twitter, Capcom warns Monster Hunter Wilds players, "If you have installed unofficial programs, such as Mods, these are not guaranteed to work and could cause compatibility issues, preventing you from launching the game or triggering game crashes." It requests, "If you encounter problems, please completely uninstall any Mods, recheck the integrity of the game files, and then start the game."