Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition is here with new "Mostly Negative" DLC on Steam and an update RPG fans say "breaks the game and adds nothing more"

The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition has arrived just weeks after Bethesda Game Studios' big Fallout Day stream, much to fans' delight – but it isn't exactly going well, as players note its various crashes, buggy behavior, and the broken mods it's leaving in its wake.

It's just another day for us Bethesda RPG stans, really – a new release comes, we load into it instantly, and the suffering ensues. With the full base game, all six official expansions, and more than 150 Creation Club items, the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition seems like quite a deal, but it's evidently plagued by the very same problems the original title (and most Bethesda ones, let's face it) had at the time of its own launch.

As per the official Steam page, the "Creations Bundle" (basically, the extra content you get with the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition) is sitting at a "Mostly Negative" rating. The reviews are as hilarious as they are sad, with one reading, "Much to Todd Howard's claims, it did in fact not work." Elsewhere online, posts regarding the issues with the Anniversary Edition and its base game patch can be found.

One player's clip shows some very broken textures and a subsequent crash, while another person jokes in their own thread, "Fallout 4 anniversary update bringing maximum nostalgia" – alongside a screenshot of, you guessed it, a game crash. Things aren't looking any brighter on Reddit, where fans report the new edition's accompanying Fallout 4 update "breaks the game and adds nothing more than a UI update so that you can pay for mods."

A separate discussion highlights similar thoughts from players, with one commenter writing, "Breaking the game on its anniversary is peak Bethesda." Others simply say, "My game will no longer launch." It's all incredibly unfortunate – but, as a hardened Bethesda RPG stan myself, it's certainly not surprising. Hopefully, developers are able to sort out the issues and make for a smoother anniversary experience… both with the update and new paid content.

After all, Skyrim itself now boasts a genuinely fun Anniversary Edition a few years on, with newer content and unique player creations that add nicely to the base game experience – in my opinion, anyway.

