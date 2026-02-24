Fallout 4 is now on Switch 2, and first impressions say the port is way better than the disastrous Skyrim launch last year
The Switch 2 version of Fallout 4 launched just a handful of hours ago, and the first impressions are dramatically more positive than those that came alongside Bethesda's Skyrim port late last year. It's too early for any definitive rulings right now – it doesn't appear that anybody got early access to create a complete technical breakdown – but it seems we've got a solid way for Nintendo fans to get in on Bethesda's post-apocalyptic RPG.
Our first indication that Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition might be okay on Switch 2 is the launch trailer, which looks dramatically more impressive than the first look we got at the Nintendo Direct just a few weeks ago. The shadows look consistent, character models seem more detailed, and it no longer has the vague shimmer it showed off on its debut.
Early live streams of the port also look solid, as do impressions on social media, and nobody's complaining about the kind of input lag that rendered the Skyrim port "unplayable" in December. Most notably, Fallout 4 comes with three frame rate targets: 30 FPS, 40 FPS, and 60 FPS. The resolution does take a notable hit in the 60 FPS mode, but it seems like the 40 FPS option will be a nice balance of graphics and performance if your preferred display supports it.
Either way, it's a dramatic upgrade over Skyrim on Switch 2, which launched locked to 30 FPS. A new patch has introduced a 60 FPS mode to the fantasy RPG, but you only get one chance at a first impression – and it seems Bethesda has been much more successful in giving Switch 2 owners a good version of Fallout 4 on day one.
Here are all the upcoming Bethesda games you need to know about.
