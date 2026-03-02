Fallout: New Vegas remaster rumors get fresh ammo as Iron Galaxy, Fallout 76 support studio and co-creator of Skyrim Switch port, posts a familiar loading screen

After rumors of a Fallout: New Vegas remaster were a hot topic earlier this year, an interesting post from the developers of Metroid Prime Remastered and Skyrim for Nintendo Switch has raised a few eyebrows.

Following last year's Oblivion remaster, everyone had the same thing on their minds, when is Bethesda's other major – and better – series, Fallout, getting the same treatment? More specifically, when is the best Fallout game, New Vegas, going to be given a much-needed comeback? Rumors of a remake arrived earlier this year, with a Steam glitch and an Amazon Prime countdown that led to nothing of note. Even Bethesda boss Todd Howard commented on the idea, saying the studio is "working on all sorts of stuff." But a while has gone by and the hype has died down a little bit, so of course right now is when something would happen.

Iron Galaxy, developer of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 and a ton of notable ports – most pertinent in this case being the Nintendo Switch and VR editions of Skyrim and Fallout 4 VR – made a LinkedIn post over the weekend. The post reads, "Today's our February company meeting. It's time to catch up with what the company's been up to and what's coming up next for IG." Nothing too out there for a company to post… except the attached screenshot features a monitor with Fallout New Vegas' loading screen on a slideshow program.

Of course, this could be nothing – it could just be what the person who created the internal PowerPoint chose to open the presentation with. The decision to post the image amid remake speculation could easily be a good way to get engagement on LinkedIn off the back of rumors, too. Of course, that won't stop people from getting hyped that this is a hint for a Fallout New Vegas remaster, but I don't feel like Bethesda would tease it this way.

