Amazon's Fallout countdown leads not to the Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters everyone wants, but a 3D tour of Mr House's penthouse: "My fault for being a loser and expecting anything from Bethesda"

Another day, another dose of dashed hope for remasters of Fallout 3 and New Vegas. This time, excitement came from a countdown on the Fallout TV show's website that started in January. It was due to finish when the season 2 finale went live, and void of any other context, many people believed it'd be an announcement from Bethesda, but the company wasn't even involved.

Instead, we got a virtual tour of Edwin House's luxurious penthouse in the Lucky 38 casino in New Vegas. It's another location on the Fallout Explorer map you can find on the official site of the Amazon series, and poking through it rewards you with some behind-the-scenes information about the props and set design.

A neat little distraction, but a far cry from the re-releases fans have been clamoring for. At this stage, any whiff of news gets people excited, not only because of the general enthusiasm to revisit the modern Fallout games, but due to comments from Bethesda head Todd Howard himself, who's been suggesting something's in the works.

Needless to say, people weren’t happy when their hopium was dashed. "Fell for it again award," says one Redditor. "This just feels... stupid? They obviously knew people would get excited over a mystery timer just for it to be literally nothing at all," another says.

“Honestly it's my fault for being a loser and expecting anything from Bethesda,” a fan on Twitter proclaims. People have taken to making fun of vague rumors and leaks that are starting to permeate the Fallout community.

"My neighbor's cousin's brother's uncle's dad works for Bethesda and she confirmed it," says a third Reddit user, who jokingly suggests there'll be a shadowdrop of Fallout 3 and New Vegas soon. Sadly, I don't think we're all going to wake up with remastered versions of these releases suddenly available, and it's probably time to stop setting ourselves up for disappointment.

