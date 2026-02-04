Amazon's Fallout countdown leads not to the Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters everyone wants, but a 3D tour of Mr House's penthouse: "My fault for being a loser and expecting anything from Bethesda"

News
By published

They're coming, I'm sure, but not today

Fallout: New Vegas
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Another day, another dose of dashed hope for remasters of Fallout 3 and New Vegas. This time, excitement came from a countdown on the Fallout TV show's website that started in January. It was due to finish when the season 2 finale went live, and void of any other context, many people believed it'd be an announcement from Bethesda, but the company wasn't even involved.

Instead, we got a virtual tour of Edwin House's luxurious penthouse in the Lucky 38 casino in New Vegas. It's another location on the Fallout Explorer map you can find on the official site of the Amazon series, and poking through it rewards you with some behind-the-scenes information about the props and set design.

Fallout S1E1 Full Episode "The End" | Prime Video - YouTube Fallout S1E1 Full Episode
Watch On

Needless to say, people weren’t happy when their hopium was dashed. "Fell for it again award," says one Redditor. "This just feels... stupid? They obviously knew people would get excited over a mystery timer just for it to be literally nothing at all," another says.

“Honestly it's my fault for being a loser and expecting anything from Bethesda,” a fan on Twitter proclaims. People have taken to making fun of vague rumors and leaks that are starting to permeate the Fallout community.

"My neighbor's cousin's brother's uncle's dad works for Bethesda and she confirmed it," says a third Reddit user, who jokingly suggests there'll be a shadowdrop of Fallout 3 and New Vegas soon. Sadly, I don't think we're all going to wake up with remastered versions of these releases suddenly available, and it's probably time to stop setting ourselves up for disappointment.

Oblivion Remastered studio worked on Fallout season 2, so you might as well toss them Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters too, Bethesda.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.