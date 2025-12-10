Bethesda boss Todd Howard sees your comments about Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters, says the studio is "working on all sorts of stuff": "In general, I prefer to wait"

It's possible that remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are a matter of when not if, especially in light of Amazon's incredibly successful TV show moving to New Vegas. But Bethesda head Todd Howard isn't giving much away – he says fans just need to continue being patient.

He addresses the desire to see both games on modern hardware during an interview with Dexerto. "The first thing is, we get it, we see all those comments, I alluded to it when I was on the [Fallout Day] stream," he says. "We see it, we're working on a whole bunch of stuff, and we look forward to the day that we can reveal them."

Since the question was specifically about New Vegas and Fallout 3 re-releases in the pipeline, that admission from Howard seems like a pretty strong hint that something's going on. Don't expect there to be too much of a preamble for their arrival, though, as Howard reiterates he's more inclined towards the strategy for Oblivion Remastered – a shadow-drop that lets players re-discover the whole game experience.

"In general, I prefer to wait," he explains. "When you launch a game, you've downloaded it, it's all there, you press play, what are you thinking? What do you already know? So I start with that moment, and I back up."

The idea is to draw on people's memories as they become re-immersed in a game world. It certainly worked for Oblivion, as many flocked right back to Cyrodiil despite not having not visited it for almost two decades. Fallout 3 and New Vegas could have the same player fervor.

As Fallout season 2 kicks off on December 17, we live in hope for some movement on a Fallout 3 or New Vegas remaster soon. The Game Awards, perhaps? I dare not dream.

