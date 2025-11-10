The Elder Scrolls 6 "might" get an Oblivion-style shadow drop if Bethesda leaves it up to increasingly mysterious Todd Howard: "I like to just announce stuff and release it"

News
By published

Todd Howard's ideal situation with new releases is that "one day, the game will just appear"

The Elder Scrolls 6
(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Todd Howard has been talking about The Elder Scrolls 6 since 2016, though he has been careful to never give us as much as a sniff of a release window. It turns out that we might be waiting forever to learn the game's launch date, as Bethesda might not announce it until it's already out.

In an interview with GQ, game director Todd Howard clearly wants to keep our anticipation tepid surrounding the launch of The Elder Scrolls 6, telling everyone that the release is "still a long way off," and that he's "preaching patience" to the fans. However, he does reveal a small nugget of information about the launch of the long-awaited sequel that we can cling to.

Howard now says that "you might" call the Oblivion shadow drop "a test run," following the comment up by adding "it worked out well." While he doesn't specifically say it was a test run for the release of The Elder Scrolls 6, he does share his philosophy for how he hopes the launch will go. "I like to just announce stuff and release it," Howard says. "My perfect version – and I'm not saying this is going to happen – is that it's going to be a while and then, one day, the game will just appear."

George Young
George Young
Freelance News Writer

Freelance writer, full-time PlayStation Vita enthusiast, and speaker of some languages. I break up my days by watching people I don't know play Pokemon pretty fast.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.