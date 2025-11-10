"We wanted to do something new with Starfield": 14 years after Skyrim with no Elder Scrolls 6 in sight, Todd Howard finally admits it's been "too long" since the last RPG

A solid 14 years have passed since Skyrim was released in 2011, and Bethesda Game Studios hasn't really provided much news on The Elder Scrolls 6 in the over-a-decade following (aside from a very minimal "teaser") – but apparently, Todd Howard is well aware of all this.

A grueling seven years have now passed since The Elder Scrolls 6 debuted with its short teaser trailer at E3 in 2018. Since then, little news about the upcoming RPG has surfaced – and no, passing references like the post-Oblivion Remastered mention from Todd Howard and the NPC auction that raised $85,000 don't count. Not even the recent Summer Game Fest 2025 brought a sneak peek at the long-awaited Bethesda title.

In a new interview with GQ, Bethesda director and executive producer Todd Howard actually acknowledges this wait – but no, before you get your hopes up, he doesn't reveal anything new about The Elder Scrolls 6 (sigh, I know). Speaking on the time between Skyrim and the sixth Elder Scrolls entry, he explains, "I do like to have a break between them, where it isn't like a 'plus one' sequel. I think it's also good for an audience to have a break."

However, he also admits, "The Elder Scrolls has been too long, let's be clear. But we wanted to do something new with Starfield. We needed a creative reset." Just how long is this… erm, "creative reset," though? Asking for a friend (it's me, I'm the friend). Unfortunately, I, and many other excited Elder Scrolls stans, likely don't want to know the answer – Howard says to GQ that the new game is "still a long way off."

According to the Bethesda boss, he's "preaching patience" himself: "I don’t want fans to feel anxious." Although I wouldn't necessarily say I'm anxious, I'm disappointed to hear that The Elder Scrolls 6 won't be arriving any time soon – doubly so knowing that Starfield was a priority (I'm a bit bitter, okay?) – and I'd argue I'm not alone. After all, Starfield designer Bruce Nesmith said the space RPG isn't "the same caliber" as Fallout and Elder Scrolls.

Nesmith attributed this to Starfield's procedural generation, stating, "The planets start to feel very samey." Personally, I believe it lacks the charm and whimsy The Elder Scrolls has – the charm and whimsy the sixth game will hopefully boast (whenever it releases, that is).

