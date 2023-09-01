Starfield guide - Everything you need to know for heading into the stars

Starfield is finally out in Early Access, which means there are going to be plenty of you new Constellation recruits heading out in the cosmos. While we're covering all the cool things players both on GR+ team and online are finding in our Starfield launch live blog, this here guide is where you'll find all the intricate details on actually playing the game.

Whether that's details on the character customization or your starting traits, how best to zip around the galaxy, or simply just who best to smooch, our Starfield guide has you covered. This Starfield guide will also continue to grow and evolve as we discover more of what the game has to offer.

Review

In the GamesRadar+ Starfield review we award Bethesda's new RPG a full 5/5. We've played the game for over 80 hours and found ourselves constantly surprised by what it has to offer, and the scale over which its action unfolds. Simply put, Starfield is "an expansive and beautifully crafted open world experience full of endless discovery and opportunities."

Key info

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Starfield is now officially set to release on September 6, 2023. The new RPG was initially slated to release on November 11, 2022, before then being pushed back into the first half of 2023. Bethesda then later confirmed it has been delayed further into the new September window.

In a video post from Bethesda announcing the September release date, Todd Howard addressed fans, saying: "Look, we know you've waited a long time to play something new from us. And believe it or not, we're kind of the same. We miss it and we really just can't wait for you all to play it."

Starfield Early access release

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If you can't wait until September 6, you'll be happy to learn that there will be a period of Starfield early access for pre-order customers. Hit the link for more details, but the key info you need to know is that the early access window of play commences on September 1, 2023.

Starfield system requirements

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Bethesda has outlined the Starfield system requirements that you'll need should you want to play its new RPG on PC. Click the link to find recommended and minimum specs, as well as some guidance to help you get your rig ready to explore the vast expanse of the universe.

Starfield platforms

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Starfield is set to launch as an Xbox Series X console exclusive, and Bethesda has also confirmed that the RPG will launch on PC. This is a result of Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media in 2021 – a deal which included Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 creator Bethesda Game Studios. As with all games released by the Xbox Games Studio collective, Starfield will be available for both direct purchase and via Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass from the day of its release.

Is Starfield on PS4 or PS5? While Starfield was announced before the Microsoft Gaming acquisition of Bethesda, the game will still be an Xbox platform exclusive. This means that a Starfield PS4 or PS5 release is out of the question. Todd Howard, Bethesda's creative director, has said that the ability to focus on a smaller number of platforms will "make for a better product". Good news for Xbox owners, but it does mean that PlayStation owners will not be able to experience Starfield.

General tips

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Let's at least start with the Starfield basics. We've got tips to get you started, details on things like encumbrance, lockpicking, your boost pack and more. Oh and don't worry, you can change your appearance later on too.

9 Starfield tips to know before you blast off

All the key things to know before getting started in Bethesda's long-awaited Starfield.

How Starfield lockpicking works

Starfield lets you pick locks on safes and doors with digipicks and interconnecting rings that can be a bit of a headscratcher.

How to carry more in Starfield and increase encumbrance

It's still my least favorite game mechanic, but handily Starfield gives you a few ways to avoid overencumbrance.

How to cure afflictions in Starfield

Here's how to fix everything from lung damage to contusions and other things that may ail interplanetary explorers.

How to change appearance in Starfield

If you're thinking of making a change, here's how to tweak your face, body, and hair whenever you want.

Starfield console commands and how to use them

Get your Starfield cheats here, but just be careful you don't completely mess up your game.

Characters and companions

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Character customization is defintiely going to take you a little while, especially when you start looking into the traits and backgrounds for your character too. There's a lot of decisions to be made. Handily, we have guides for all of that below, along with all the details on companions and crew.

All Starfield backgrounds and the best ones to pick for your character

The choice you make for your Starfield background can have impacts on the story and your dialogue options.



How Starfield persuasion challenges work in dialogue

There are colors and numbers, but how does persuasion really work in Starfield?



All the Starfield romances and relationship details

Who you can smooch and how to get into a relationship with each of them.

All Starfield crew members confirmed, skills and more

A compilation of crew members you can recruit for your ship and outposts, and what exactly they can do to help.



Skills and abilities

Moving on from actual character customization, there's also the skills that you can unlock as you level up. These can impact all sorts of elements of the game, from the ships you're able to pilot, to your effectiveness with persuasion.

All of the Starfield skills and the best ones to unlock first

How to level up, our pick of the best ones, and where to even start

How to find powers in Starfield and unlock more

It was only teased before, but having powers is definitely an integral part of the Starfield experience.

Exploration

Starfield is undeniably huge, and it's not always easy to understand how exactly to get about in the galaxy. Here you'll find guides on warp jumping, how to scan planets, where to sell data, and more.

What are Starfield biomes and what does biome complete mean?

How to get a 100% rating for planet scanning and earn that all-important survey data.

How to use Starfield boostpacks

Trust me, you're going to want to know about how best to use your boostpack and travel as far as possible.

How to fast travel in Starfield using the Scanner and Starmap

You can ping yourself around the galaxy in a number of ways in Starfield.



All Starfield cities and what you'll find there

You're going to want to make a beeline for these during your travels across the Cosmos.

Starfield star systems and level restrictions explained

Level tiers and more about the 100 solar systems in Starfield.

Weapons and combat

There are a lot of weapons in Starfield, so let's dive into exactly how they differ, how to hot swap weapons, and how best to be stealthy.

Starfield weapons, mods and damage types explained

Know your lasers from your ballistics, your physical damage from your energy.

How to switch weapons in Starfield

Here's how you can swap out your weapons and add them to your favorites wheel for even speedier swapping.

How to use stealth in Starfield

It turns out you actually need a perk to be truly stealthy in Starfield.

Ships

You ship is your home in Starfield, and it's also highly customizable. Plus, there's a disctinct joy in both stealing someone else's high-end ship and building your own from scratch. We've got details on all that and more below.

How to dock in Starfield and board ships

It's the first step to stealing your own spaceship. You know you want to.

How to access Starfield ship storage and inventory

Covering all things like expanding your cargo, actually storing stuff, and more.



How to steal ships in Starfield

It's not bad if they shot first - and they have a much better ship than you.

How to grav jump in Starfield and reach new planets

The first step to exploring the universe beyond is figuring out how the star map works.

Starfield ship customization and the best ships explained

There's not much better than creating a ship from scratch in Starfield, even down to where your crew will sleep.

How to fix unattached modules in Starfield

If you're getting this warning while making your ultimate starship, then here's how to fix it.

Crafting and resources

When you're not space-faring, ship building, or helping out your factions, you can also spend time crafting and building outposts.

Starfield crafting and research mechanics explained

From weapon mods to buildings, gear and more, you're going to want to get to grips with research.

Factions

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There are quite a few Starfield factions to discover, from the space cowboys that are the Freestars to the more Cyberpunk-esque Corps, Ryujin. Handily though, you can essentially just join all of them, which makes for a really good range of missions.

Religions

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If you want to join one of the Starfield religions you will have to choose between one of the three - Enlightened, Universal and House Va'ruun. We'll walk you through what they're each about and the potential benefits of joining up.

Quests

Here we'll collate all the mission specific queries you may have in Starfield. Obviously, the game is huge, so this - and all of the other sections of our Starfield guide - will be constantly evolving as we discover more.

Should you Lie to or Attack the Pirate in Starfield

This one's right at the start, and it's a good lesson that you don't always have to turn to violence.

How to save Moara in Starfield and complete The Old Neighborhood

The first mission and a good way to get to grips with all the systems.

Following Distortions on the Scanner in Starfield explained

A slightly tricky bit of the Into the Unknown mission explained here for you.

Where should you build the Armillary in Starfield?

There's a question as to whether it's better on your ship, or at an outpost where there's Titanium and Noedymium.

Should you betray Delgado with Mathis in Starfield?

Part of the Echoes of the Past mission, but should you go along with Mathis' choices.