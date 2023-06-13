How Starfield outposts work and what you can build

Starfield outposts will let you build a base almost anywhere inside the game's universe. By mixing and matching components you can build a home, or a place to mine resources and manufacture things. You can have multiple bases scattered around the galaxy, all crewed with companions and NPCs; set up to provide a range of purposes. Here's everything I've learned about Starfield outposts so far.

How do Starfield outposts work?

Building an Outpost in Starfield involves joining together a range of different modules. That includes things like habitation or Hab units to house you and your Starfield crew. There are things like rooms for hydroponics, science and military needs and so more. The crew you leave there will run things for you automatically while you're gone and can boost certain abilities depending on their skills.

Outposts can be built almost anywhere, on any planet, and can be both a base to live in (referred to as your 'Current Outpost' in-game), or just a production facility run by the crew you place there, using extractors to harvest resources. You can bring resources with you found while exploring as well, but the obvious advantage to a base is that it can ambiently gather things for you in Starfield while you do other things.

Various planets are rich in different Starfield resources. So if you need something in particular you can find a planet with what you need, and set up an outpost to gather it (this works a lot like Fallout 76's workbenches). While gathering resources at a base will require extractors, you'll also need crafting and research stations to be able to make anything there.

It's worth noting there's a build limit, so you can't create a never ending sprawl of tunnels - you will have a budget to stick to. I've also noticed is that you can assign security mini bots to outposts and build watch towers, suggesting your bases may need defending.

Starfield outpost stats

There are six Starfield outpost stats you'll need to manage as you build your base:

Cargo - how much storage you have

Crew - how many crew it can take or needs

Needed PWR - the total power required to run everything

Total PWR - the total power currently being generated

Production (min) - the amount of resources being generated over time

Build Limit - the budget you have to build

Starfield outpost structures

I've only seen a few outpost structures so far but it's enough to give us an idea of what to expect:

Outpost Airlock Build requirements: 1 Aluminum, 1 Sealant, 1 Lead

Four Wall Hab





Hydroponic Hab A





Hydroponic Hab B





Science Hab Small





Science Hab Flat Small Build requirements: 3 Aluminum, 1 Sealant, 2 Lead

Military Hab Build requirements: 1 Sealant, 3 Titanium, 2 Lead

Hab Round Build requirements: 4 Aluminum, 2 Sealant, 3 Lead

Hydroponic Hab Round Build requirements: 4 Aluminum, 2 Sealant, 3 Lead

Small Hex Hab Build requirements: 4 Aluminum, 2 Sealant, 3 Lead

Hallway - Industrial





Watchtower

Habs (habitats) seem to be an essential part of a base, dictating the crew you can house, or need. These can be functional as well, with Science, Hydroponic and Military variants. These various components can be placed fairly freely as long as they can join up, using Airlocks and Hallways to link things and create entrances and exits. I've seen an array of different styles on display in gameplay but only one has been listed so far: Industrial.

Whatever style you want to build, you'll need specific resources to do it, with Aluminum, Sealant and Lead three of the main things needed. Presumably the better and higher level a component is, the rarer or more expensive the resources needed.

