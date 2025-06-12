The Alters Fundamentals mission – how to gather 60 Metals, build a Workshop, and craft a scanner

The Fundamentals Task in The Alters is the first real challenge you’re presented with, after beating the game’s cinematic intro. You’ll have made it to the Base, contacted help, and started to put together a plan of action for resource gathering. This mission tasks you with collecting 60 Metals from Shallow Deposits, which you’ll need to go back outside for. Then, it’s time to build a Workshop using the Command Center console, and finally craft a Scanner that can be used to locate vital deep resource deposits later on.

This first Task really leads you through the process of shallow resource gathering, time and energy level management, and base building in The Alters. There’s definitely a set order in which to tackle this Task, though you’ll likely be more than a little bit overwhelmed by all of the systems being thrown at you at once. You’re very much thrown into the deep end here, but worry not, as here’s how to find Shallow Deposits, gather 60 Metals, craft a Workshop and Scanner, in order to complete The Fundamentals mission in The Alters.

The Alters Shallow Deposits – where to find 60 Metals outside

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

To gather 60 Metals in The Alters, you’ll need to track down Shallow Deposits. Head to the Airlock to venture outside, and don’t worry – you don’t need the scanner just yet. You’re looking for glowing orange deposits, shown on the map above. I found mine just behind the base, with two Shallow Deposits granting more than enough Metals. Approach a deposit and hold Interact to mine. Time will pass while you mine, and as the deposit is steadily depleted. Once you’ve collected everything a deposit has to offer, you’ll see a yellow warning symbol showing that it’s empty. You won’t be able to collect resources from Shallow Deposits once they’re spent.

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

As long as you got to bed on time at the end of Day One, you should have plenty of time during Day Two to explore the immediate area around the Base. Harvest any Shallow Deposits you see, though try not to stay out too long as you’ll need some time to work on the Scanner later. During my initial survey of the small zone around the Base, I found a few personal items that really helped later on in the story. To get back into the Base, just approach the elevator you came from.

How to craft a Workshop in The Alters

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

To craft a Workshop in The Alters you will need 40 Metals, which you should have after returning from your resource gathering. Go to the Command Center and access the terminal on the left, which will bring up the base building menu. Select the Workshop, and place the module so that it can be accessed. If the module is surrounded by orange lines, it’s in an inaccessible part of the base. You can craft elevators and hallways to make sure everything is all connected.

Don’t think too much about the layout of your base just yet, as you’ll be able to move things around later, and there’s full refunds for scrapping anything you decide you don’t need. Try to connect the module in a place that’s quickly accessible, preferably attached in line with the main elevator column if you can. You’ll have to physically walk to the Workshop every time you want to craft something in this early portion of the game, so consider placing it beside the Command Center, or Captain’s Quarters.

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

Once the Workshop has been placed, you can check its location on the overall Base map. Head there using the elevators, and take a look at the two display modules inside. The one on the left is for assigning a production task, while the one on the right is where you actually interact and do the job yourself. Working on a job will take time, with the duration related to the item you’re crafting. For now, you’ll have to handle production yourself, so keep an eye on your energy bar in the bottom-left of the screen as you craft.

How to craft a Scanner in The Alters

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

Once the Workshop is built, you’ll be tasked with building a Scanner, an essential piece of kit. Interact with the left terminal in The Workshop and select the Scanner – this will place it into the Production Queue, and cost you 20 Metals to manufacture. Exit out of this menu, and move to the workbench on your right. Hold Interact to craft the Scanner, which will take one in-game hour to complete.

You’ll notice your pink Energy Bar deplete as you do so, so keep an eye on the grey and pink bars on the far right of the meter. This kicks in at 11pm, and your character will become tired. You can still work when tired, though Tasks will take more time to complete, and if you push yourself into Exhaustion then you’ll wake up later the next day. Try to avoid this, especially in these early days.

The Scanner is now crafted, and The Fundamentals Task complete. The next mission involves using your Scanner to harvest Organics – it’s a much easier Task to understand, and will teach you how to locate deep deposits for resources. This is essential moving forward. Remember to call it a day in the Captain’s Quarters if you’re nearing 11pm, as you can always pick things up tomorrow, fully rested.

That’s The Fundamentals over and done with, though there’s a whole heap of new systems to learn over the next few hours of gameplay. In our The Alters tips guide we cover essential details to know early on in the game. These include what resources to prioritise, Alters to focus on, and general advice on making the most of your time each day. You can also get ahead of the curve with our The Alters Cooked Meals guide, which will reveal where to get Raw Food and create dishes that’ll delight your crew!

