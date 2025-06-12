10 The Alters tips and tricks to help you get ahead in the early game

Our The Alters tips and tricks include a whole host of things we wish we’d known before starting out. The early game can be particularly brutal, as you're dropped into a part third-person exploration game, part management sim game. Making sure you have a good foundation in The Alters can really make the difference later on, especially in terms of your crew composition and Base configuration.

Once you’ve gotten access to the Quantum Computer, and have set up your first few supply lines, you’re largely left to decide which objectives to prioritize. Choose poorly and one mistake can quickly snowball into complete calamity in no time at all. These essential tips will help you start strong, with advice on which Alters to go after first, how to plan your Base building, and more.

1. Time is money, so pause when you need to

First off, a note on time management. You have a few precious hours each day to get things done, with even small tasks like cooking able to quickly derail your plans before you’ve even noticed. Remember that if you need a moment to think, hit the pause button. Time won’t pass here, and you can plan out your next move. Leaving the game running will keep the clock going, minute by minute, and it’s easy to lose track then end up having to call it a day before you’re ready to do so.

2. Use Fast Travel

You’ll unlock the ability to fast travel after setting up your first mining outpost, and can then use the terminals on the sides of them to hop between your Base and any other fast travel point. Instead of traversing difficult ground on your way between structures, think about whether there’s an outpost that can get you closer, and with less risk. Eventually, there’s fast travel-specific items that can be crafted, but in the early hours it’s worth prioritizing Mining outposts to set up a network of fast travel points.

3. Keep a steady supply of essential items

You’ll get used to keeping your supplies of Metals and Organics healthy at all times, but remember to craft other essentials too. Repair Kits, Radiation Filters, food, pylons, and batteries can really help in certain emergency situations. In particular, always keep enough Radiation Filters (I’d recommend three), and Repair Kits (good to always have two in storage).

4. Turn on the Radiation Shield in Machinery

One thing the game doesn’t tell you is that radiation can seep through into the Base, injuring your Alters. Head down to Machinery and switch on the Radiation Shield as soon as you can, via the right hand terminal. It’ll use one Radiation Filter per day, but it’s worth it to avoid radiation burns and injured crewmates, especially before you’ve built the Infirmary.

5. Prioritize Rapidium when asked to, at least at first

After a few hours in The Alters, you’ll be asked to prioritize Rapidium gathering, in order to build a new section for your Base. Eventually, progress is dictated by this particular questline, so make sure you’ve set up a Rapidium mining outpost as soon as you can.

6. Unlock The Scientist

The Scientist is one of the first Alters you should unlock, and it’s important that you do so early. He’s required for running the Research Lab, which is where you’ll develop new technologies, improve your existing Base output, and more. He’s also great for advice, as he’ll help steer you in the right direction if you get stuck near the beginning of the story. He’s no fun at parties, however.

7. Examine the memories of every Alter you create

Getting along with your Alters can be tough, but knowing more about how they differ from Jan, and how they’re similar, can unlock new ways to bond with them. Head to the Quantum Computer and move back and forth through the memories of each Alter, giving you more context on the kinds of things that’ll make them tick, and the things that’ll make them unhappy.

8. Don’t overdo it on Storage Tanks

It can be tempting early on to place as many small Storage Tanks as you can, as more resources is good, right? Well, your Base has an overall weight, and eventually it’ll exceed the energy you have available to move it, while you’ll also block off vital building space. Make sure to actually use your resources, and don’t be afraid to dismantle tanks that you’re not using at the time.

9. Speak to your Alters every day

At the start of each day, it’s important to check the Alters tab in your menu, where you’ll see their latest thoughts, feelings, and overall mental state. In the hours before work begins, spend some time speaking to each Alter, and check in with them if they let you know they want to talk. The key to a well-run Base is keeping your crew happy, even if it means sacrificing some of the work day to get things done.

10. Pylon supply lines can connect to each other

Finally, be aware that separate supply lines can connect to each other. This means you won’t have to run pylons all the way back to Base every time, just to the nearest supply line. You can thus plan out where to run certain lines, and keeping them central is a great way to help slowly create a connected network with fewer overall Pylons needing to be placed.

