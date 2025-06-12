How to increase Base Level in The Alters so you can expand

To increase your Base Level in The Alters, you’ll need to track down a rare item, and spend time researching the plans to make it happen. You’ll absolutely want to go after a Base Expansion, given that it seriously increases the space you’ll have to place modules and Storage Tanks. This will give you more space for resources too, freeing up time spent moving things around at the Command Center. Time management is a crucial part of The Alters, so the piece of mind of having extra base building space can really make the difference when things start to go wrong.

The Base Expansion 2 research task is well worth prioritizing, even with the impending destruction of the area you’re currently parked in. It’ll put you in a much better spot later on, swapping out the awkwardly-sized small Storage Tanks for streamlined Medium Storage Tanks. Here’s how to increase your Base Level in The Alters, including details on what you’ll get for completing the first Base Expansion.

How to increase your The Alters Base Level

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

To increase your Base Level in The Alters, you will first need to upgrade your Qubit Level. We've covered this process in our The Alters Qubit Level guide, leading you through step by step. Once you’ve done this, you just need to head to the Research tab, and select the Base Expansion 2 task. This will take 14 hours for your Scientist to study, so consider implementing Crunch Hours to get it done earlier. This will have your Scientist working a 12-hour shift, which is especially useful if you’re just outside the regular work shift interval and need Alters to get back to work through the late evening.

Once you’ve researched the Base Expansion 2 upgrade, head to the Command Center where you access base building. Select the option to expand your Base, which will cost 40 Minerals and 60 Metals to do, but it’s absolutely worth it.

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

The results of the first Base Expansion are shown in the image above, where you’ll see just how much extra space you’ll get. Consider spending some time at the end of an evening to restructure things, as you’ll now be able to utilize available slots more easily. In addition to the extra space, the Organics tank will also be expanded to 450, which means more modules can be placed while still allowing for your Base to be moved when needed.

That’s how to upgrade your Base level using the Base Expansion research task in The Alters. Before you start tinkering with the layout of your Base, visit our The Alters tips and tricks guide for advice on making the most of your Alters, supply lines, and storage. If you’re having trouble keeping your crew happy, consider checking out our The Alters Cooked Meals guide, as it’ll lead you through the process of crafting a greenhouse and utilizing the Botanist to make better food for your Alters.

