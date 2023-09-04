Best Starfield money farming methods for fast credits

Starfield money farming techniques are helpful if you want to invest in expensive spaceships or buy the best gear. With no money glitch or official exploit, there are definitely certain ways that players can make money fast in Starfield, speeding up the process by which players rake in income. We'll cover all the different ways to make money fast in Starfield below, as well as how you can earn money instantly with console commands on PC.

How to farm money in Starfield

To farm money in Starfield fast, our favourite method is to loot randomly generated pirate camps that appear when you land on planets. Here's the best way we know of:

Empty your inventory so you have space to carry as much as possible. Equip only the best combat items you have, a good gun, some armor, your Digipicks and healing items (and maybe any equipment that helps fend off the issue of Starfield encumbrance). Take your ship to any planet's wilderness - you're not going to any of the Starfield cities here; you need to go somewhere far away from civilization. Use your scanner to find Structures nearby. Swivel until you see the "Unknown" icon, then press A to check it. Head to that structure. Ideally, it'll be occupied by Pirates, Ecliptics or Spacers. If it's anything else, move on and try another structure. Kill everything. Empty house, scorched earth, no survivors. Take everything that isn't nailed down. You want to prioritise credits and rare items, of course, but take whatever you can get. Loot the bodies and look for locked doors, safes or chests - anything that requires Starfield lockpicking mechanics will pay out nicely, and there'll usually be some sort of bandit boss and treasure chest with extra good loot. Fly back to Jemison. Any city will work, but Jemison has numerous vendors close together to speed up step nine… Sell everything! Vendors have limited credits on them, the stingy bastards, so when you're done move onto the next one. If you still have full inventory, sit on a bench and wait 24 hours for them to get their money back. Repeat this process. PIrate bases are generated randomly each time you land in the wilderness - so just head back to the unknown and start hunting pirates again.

We used the Planet Gagarin in Alpha Centauri as a farming location, to stay close to Jemison, but most planets will work just as well. This process might not be as efficient as some people would hope, but it works better than any other legitimate method we know, and also serves as a good XP farm at the same time - not to mention that if you find any good weapons and armor you don't want to sell, you can just keep those.

Making money quickly in Starfield

If you don't want to farm money in Starfield with the method above, there are ways to make money faster than normal while you play.

Get the Scavenging, Commerce and Negotiation skills, all of which increase money earned throughout the game. Negotiation might describe itself as the power to offer bribes, but we've seen it come up as the opposite too, such as the Starfield Ron Hope choice where you can use it to get an extra 30,000 credits when someone bribes you.

Starfield console commands for spawning money

If you're playing on PC and want to use Starfield console commands, use the ` or ~ key (region dependent), then enter the following:

player.additem 0000000f 500000

That will immediately give you half a million credits, or just swap out that last number with however many credits you want! The figure above is only an example. Of course, keep in mind that using console commands and cheats prevents you from earning Achievements on that save game, as there's no rewards for cheaters.

