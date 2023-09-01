Starfield console commands and how to use them

Cheat your way to galactic domination, with Starfield cheats for money, instakilling enemies, and more

Starfield
You can use Starfield console commands to impact your game in a number of ways. They include making your character immortal, able to carry literally everything on the planet, or simply steal without being noticed, but also things like killing or reviving NPCs, or just giving yourself a load of digipicks. 

Using these console commands, or Starfield cheats, will mean that you won't be able to earn any in-game achievements, and of course they do have the capacity to completely break your game. Make sure to save often if you want to experiment so you don't completely mess up your game and have to restart Starfield all over again. Proceed with caution Constellation members!

How to use Starfield Console Commands

To use Starfield console commands on PC, use the  ` or ~ key (region dependent). From there, you can use the console commands below to get your desired effect. 

Please remember that these Starfield cheats have the potential to break your game. 

NB - Console commands do not work on Xbox. They are PC specific.

Starfield Console Commands

Below you'll find all the Starfield console commands we think you may find useful. However, you can also use help [search term] and replace the search term with whatever you're trying to find. 

We will warn you again that some of these console commands or Starfield cheats have the capacity to break your game entirely, so please proceed with caution. 

CodeEffect
kahKills all nearby hostiles
killOpen the console command window, click on the NPC you want to kill, and then use the kill command. Note - important story characters can only ever be incapacitated.
killallKills all nearby characters. Note - important story characters can only ever be incapacitated.
player.additem [Item ID] [#]Adds a specific item to your inventory. Replace [#] with item you need (see below)
player.additem 0000000a [#]Adds digipicks to your inventory. Replace [#] with amount needed
player.additem 0000000f [#]Adds credits to your inventory. Replace [#] with amount neeed
player.additem 0000ABF9 #Adds health packs to your inventory. Replace [#] with amount neeed
player.modav carryweight [#]Adjusts your maximum carry weight. Replace [#] with new maximum weight required
player.setav carryweight [#]Adjusts your maximum carry weight. Replace [#] with new maximum weight required
player.setav health [#]Adjusts your max health level. Replace [#] with new max level required
player.setav speedmult [#]Increases your max speed multiplier. Replace [#] with anything more than 100 to increase your speed
player.setlevel [#]Raise or lower your player level. Replace [#] with required player level
psbAdds every Starfield power to your character
resurrectOpen the console command window, click on the NPC you want to revive, and then use the resurrect command
sexchangeChanges your character gender and resets their look
showlooksmenu player 1Opens the full character creator (including traits and background)
showlooksmenu player 2Opens partial character creator (excluding traits and background)
taiToggles AI on and off, causing NPCs to stop moving and interacting
tcaiToggles NPC combat AI, making all NPCs passive
tclToggles collision, letting you walk through walls and into the air.
tdetectToggles whether NPCs will detect you for easier stealing
tfcEnable free moving camera
tgmEnables god mode. You become invincible and have infinite stamina and carry weight
timEnables immortal mode. You will take damage but cannot die
tmHides all UI. Type it again to un-hide UI.
tmm 1Adds map markers for all locations on a planet's surface. Note: This appears to be permanent until game reset

How to find Starfield item codes

The above Starfield console commands are the ones we think you'll find most useful. However, you can also find the item ID codes for any items that you want to spawn. 

  1. Open the console commands
  2. Type help followed by the name of the item you want. 
  3. For example - help LZR will give you the item code for all laser cartridges. 
  4. You can then grab the item code and could then spawn 1000 1.5kB LZR cartridges by using the command player.additem [0000BAE3F] [1000] for example. You just need to replace that first number with the item code you want, and then adjust the number to reflect the correct volume. 
