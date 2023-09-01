Starfield console commands and how to use them

You can use Starfield console commands to impact your game in a number of ways. They include making your character immortal, able to carry literally everything on the planet, or simply steal without being noticed, but also things like killing or reviving NPCs, or just giving yourself a load of digipicks.

Using these console commands, or Starfield cheats, will mean that you won't be able to earn any in-game achievements, and of course they do have the capacity to completely break your game. Make sure to save often if you want to experiment so you don't completely mess up your game and have to restart Starfield all over again. Proceed with caution Constellation members!

How to use Starfield Console Commands

To use Starfield console commands on PC, use the ` or ~ key (region dependent). From there, you can use the console commands below to get your desired effect.

Please remember that these Starfield cheats have the potential to break your game.

NB - Console commands do not work on Xbox. They are PC specific.

Starfield Console Commands

Below you'll find all the Starfield console commands we think you may find useful. However, you can also use help [search term] and replace the search term with whatever you're trying to find.

We will warn you again that some of these console commands or Starfield cheats have the capacity to break your game entirely, so please proceed with caution.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Code Effect kah Kills all nearby hostiles kill Open the console command window, click on the NPC you want to kill, and then use the kill command. Note - important story characters can only ever be incapacitated. killall Kills all nearby characters. Note - important story characters can only ever be incapacitated. player.additem [Item ID] [#] Adds a specific item to your inventory. Replace [#] with item you need (see below) player.additem 0000000a [#] Adds digipicks to your inventory. Replace [#] with amount needed player.additem 0000000f [#] Adds credits to your inventory. Replace [#] with amount neeed player.additem 0000ABF9 # Adds health packs to your inventory. Replace [#] with amount neeed player.modav carryweight [#] Adjusts your maximum carry weight. Replace [#] with new maximum weight required player.setav carryweight [#] Adjusts your maximum carry weight. Replace [#] with new maximum weight required player.setav health [#] Adjusts your max health level. Replace [#] with new max level required player.setav speedmult [#] Increases your max speed multiplier. Replace [#] with anything more than 100 to increase your speed player.setlevel [#] Raise or lower your player level. Replace [#] with required player level psb Adds every Starfield power to your character resurrect Open the console command window, click on the NPC you want to revive, and then use the resurrect command sexchange Changes your character gender and resets their look showlooksmenu player 1 Opens the full character creator (including traits and background) showlooksmenu player 2 Opens partial character creator (excluding traits and background) tai Toggles AI on and off, causing NPCs to stop moving and interacting tcai Toggles NPC combat AI, making all NPCs passive tcl Toggles collision, letting you walk through walls and into the air. tdetect Toggles whether NPCs will detect you for easier stealing tfc Enable free moving camera tgm Enables god mode. You become invincible and have infinite stamina and carry weight tim Enables immortal mode. You will take damage but cannot die tm Hides all UI. Type it again to un-hide UI. tmm 1 Adds map markers for all locations on a planet's surface. Note: This appears to be permanent until game reset

How to find Starfield item codes

The above Starfield console commands are the ones we think you'll find most useful. However, you can also find the item ID codes for any items that you want to spawn.