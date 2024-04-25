How to get more people in Manor Lords

The need to get more people in Manor Lords is obvious if you want to grow, but the method isn't clear. Building more burgage plots and houses is mentioned (repeatedly) but there is more to it than that – villagers have to want to come to your town if you want to get more people. So if you are not sure how to grow your Manor Lords population, here is what you need to do.

How to get more Manor Lords people

(Image credit: Hooded Horse)

You'll often be told you need to get more people in Manor Lords, with building more burgage plots to increase housing presented as the way to do that. However, if you're not paying attention it's possible to keep building houses when prompted without realizing the ones you have are empty - so even though you're doing what you're told, you're not getting the people you need.

The thing you need to watch, more than available housing, is your approval rating. That's the little percentage with a hand on the left of the top bar of stats and info. People will only move into your empty houses when you have a good approval. You might get a slow trickle around the 40%+ mark but you want it green to really draw in the crowds.

To improve your approval and get more people in Manor Lords you can mouse over the approval stat to see what sort of changes have happened. Green is obviously good but red needs to be fixed. So if your approval is low, check this and see if there's any obvious fixes.

(Image credit: Hooded Horse)

You can also check your Burgage plots to see if they have enough amenities close by. This will not only let you level them up to do more, and occasionally boost occupancy, but also give you an idea of what your citizens need or want to be happy. Churches and taverns are always a good starter here to keep people satisfied.

So, while your town needs empty houses to fill, there's more to it than just providing rooms. Make sure you check your amenities and approval, and build a town people will want to come to. You should see your numbers rise in no time then.