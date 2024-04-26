What does it mean when your Manor Lords Burgage plot level is too low?

To fix the burgage_plot_too_low warning in Manor Lords, you need to upgrade the plot from Level 1 to Level 2. This warning can pop up when building certain backyard extensions. Running into this is one of the first indications that it's possible to level up your Burgage houses at all, but it's not so easy to work out how you're meant to do that. I've simplified it for you in this guide to getting rid of the plot_too_low warning in Manor Lords, meaning you'll be crafting spears for your Manor Lords militia in no time.

How to fix "burgage_plot_level_too_low" in Manor Lords You need to upgrade your burgage plots to Level 2 by clicking on a Level 1 house and then selecting the icon of the house with a + icon overlaying it. If you have enough regional funds, you will be able to upgrade it to Level 2 and turn it into an artisan space where items like weapons and armor can be crafted.

If you've run into the "Burgage plot level too low" warning in Manor Lords, you've probably tried to build an artisan backyard extension on a Level 1 plot. While some Level 1 extensions are incredible useful for getting food in Manor Lords, namely the vegetable garden or chicken coop extensions, blacksmiths and joineries are among the backyard extensions reserved only for Level 2 plots. Upgrading your Burgage plots is easy once you have enough Manor Lords regional wealth and the raw resources to construct them with, and doing so will let you build that blacksmith or joinery you've been looking for.

The above instance is one of potentially a few reasons why you might run into the "too low" warning, but remember that you don't need to level up every Burgage plot. In fact, it's better to have a spread of all Burgage levels to ensure that you have enough available Manor Lords people to unassign from odd jobs in order to help out with construction, since artisan tenants of Level 2 plots are permanently assigned to the backyard vocation you've chosen for them (e.g. their plot becomes the Blacksmith's house, and that cannot be changed without demolishing it).

