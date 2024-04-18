Dragon's Dogma 2 guide to help you live the Arisen life

Using our Dragon's Dogma 2 guide, you'll find help for many different aspects of the massive action RPG, helping you complete your Arisen's journey. Dragon's Dogma 2's complexity and freedom make it an interesting game to play but can also make it really overwhelming to get into – some quests require thorough exploration with easy-to-miss steps, and knowing how best to fight enemies or manage your Pawns can be tricky. Below you'll find all our Dragon's Dogma 2 guides, so you can easily get the tips you need.

Dragon's Dogma 2 tips and basics

As I've said, Dragon's Dogma 2 is hardly a simple game and feels like it throws you in at the RPG deep end at times, so knowing the basics is key. Start off with our Dragon's Dogma 2 tips for some things we wish we knew when starting the Arisen's quest. When you're creating your character, you'll be pleased to know that you can change your appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2, though it's not an especially simple process and you need a particular book item to do it.

Early in the game, you'll also be shown the perils of water and the Brine that lurks within, so be sure you know how to cross water in Dragon's Dogma 2 to save you and your Pawns any trouble. If things do go awry in water or combat, you should know about reloading and how to save in Dragon's Dogma 2, as it's very important to understand so that you don't lose or overwrite your progress.

Dragon's Dogma 2 quests

There are loads of quests in Dragon's Dogma 2, with a significant number being seemingly important side quests that you are forced to start or just wander into. Here's a list of all the quest walkthroughs we've got, helping you with parts of the main quest and many of the side activities you can get involved with:

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations

Vocations are Dragon's Dogma 2's version of classes, with each one offering a unique fighting style and access to certain weapons, armor, skills, and augments for you to create a build with. For a general overview, you can read our Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocations guide to learn how to get all 10 of them, what they do, and which ones are best. The Dragon's Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand is one of the best ones and you can get it pretty early in the game, so we've written a separate guide for that.

Dragon's Dogma 2 exploration

Dragon's Dogma 2 takes place in a huge world, mainly focusing on the kingdoms of Vermund and Battahl. With no mounts, you'll spend a lot of time on foot, which can make travel quite a slog, and your options for Dragon's Dogma 2 fast travel are limited too. However, as you're wandering around, your Pawns will no doubt start pointing things out to you, marking them with a Dragon's Dogma 2 exclamation mark that might be worth your attention.

Once you've got through a significant chunk of the main quest in Vermund and specifically the capital city of Vernworth, you'll be tasked with getting into the region of Battahl in Dragon's Dogma 2, which isn't as straightforward as just walking there, requiring a permit or knowledge of a treacherous path.

Dragon's Dogma 2 secrets and mysteries

With such a massive world packed with quests, there are plenty of secrets, mysteries, puzzles, and obscure quests and items that you'll stumble across and might be left stumped by. Here's a list of some of the headscratchers we've found in the game:

