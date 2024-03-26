Dragon's Dogma 2 The Ornate Box quest walkthrough and guide

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Ornate Box is a treasure - and identically named quest - that players can get in the main market square of Vernworth, where a young urchin wants either the Ornate Box, or just the money to pay for it. But should you hand it over to the hopeful urchin in suspiciously fancy clothes, or keep it for yourself? We'll cover all the best options in our guide to the Ornate Box quest in DD2 below, and what the rewards are.

What to do with the Ornate Box in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Ornate Box in DD2 is sold by a merchant named Auriol in Vernworth, but for you it won't do much. More importantly, there's an urchin nearby named Sven who wants the Ornate Box. Sven is actually the kid you saw running from the guard earlier, who you could reveal the location of or pretend you didn't see - the whole Lie or tell the truth for the Dragon's Dogma 2 urchin choice.

The urchin Sven wants the Ornate Box that Auriol is selling, and will ask you to help. You have two options - give him the money to pay for it, or buy the Ornate Box yourself and hand it over.

These would ultimately have the same result if not for one thing - if you provided Flora in Melve with a Fruit Roborant earlier on, you get a 20% discount! Flora is Auriol's daughter, and he appreciates you helping her, so while Sven gets no discount, you do.

So with that in mind, you should buy the box for cheap, then hand it over to Sven. There's no benefit to keeping it that we know of.

Ornate Box rewards

Sven will show up several in-game days later in the main square in Vernworth, sitting on the fountain. After some dialogue, he'll provide a reward, and then the process repeats - he vanishes and comes back several days later, where talking to him earns you another reward. This loops three times before you get the final reward and the quest is over. This is the chain of rewards:

Jasper x1. A gemstone with functions laid out in our guide on Dragon's Dogma 2 Jasper, Onyx and Tiger Eye gems. Ring of Accrual x1. A ring that increases how much weight a player can carry. Ferrystone x1. A consumable used to fast travel. For more info on how that's used, check our guide on how to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2.

