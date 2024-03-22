Crossing water in Dragon's Dogma 2 will likely result in your swift death, as you'll be eaten by a monster known as the brine that inhabits all deep water in the game. So how do you cross water? There are plenty of chests to be looted or paths to explore beyond a deep body of water that are seemingly impossible to get across, and while some of them have alternate routes, others will leave you stumped.

There's one reliable method you can use to cross narrow rivers and the like, and another slightly more inconsistent way you can attempt to avoid the brine. Here's what you need to know about how to cross water in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to cross water

(Image credit: Capcom)

The main and most reliable way of getting across water requires your character to be a Mage. Once you've ranked the Mage up a few times you'll have access to the Levitation core skill. This is pretty self-explanatory, but there's a few things to bear in mind.

The length of time you can levitate for isn't actually very long, so you can't cross huge gaps with this skill. It lasts for about four seconds, give or take, and is approximately the distance from the top of the steps by Vernworth Pawn Guild to the statue with the water feature by the market. So it won't allow you to fly by any means, but it can be the added mobility you need to cross wider gaps than a standard run-and-jump will achieve.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Another potential method, albeit far less reliable, comes with the Frigor skill, also as a Mage. This is an offensive weapon skill that sends a huge ice shard forwards at your target, but it leaves behind a climbable ice boulder. You can't use this where the water is too deep, because Frigor will just go below the surface of the water, but if you manage to nail the placement on the edge of the water, you can give yourself a little extra room to jump or levitate over.

Neither of these methods are foolproof, but if you've spied a chest across some water and you just can't figure out how to reach it, give these a shot. We've also got a guide on how to fast travel because it's a deliberately obtuse mechanic in Dragon's Dogma 2, along with another guide on how to complete the Vocation Frustration quest.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission