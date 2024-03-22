How do you fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2? One thing you'll quickly come to learn is that fast travel in this open world RPG is designed to be a little frustrating. Whereas most open world games will present you with plenty of fast travel locations that you can teleport to at any time, Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno stressed long before launch that the game will not have typical fast travel mechanics because the world is fun to explore, so traveling on foot will never be boring.

It's both a blessing and a curse really, because it may make the game more exciting, but sometimes it's imperative you get somewhere quickly and retreading the same path over and over again can get repetitive. There are two fast travel methods available in the game, both of which take some explaining, so here's what you need to know about how to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Fast traveling with oxcarts explained

The first fast travel method you'll be introduced to in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is via oxcart, which is the cheapest method of getting somewhere without walking. Every major village you encounter will have at least one oxcart station that travels along one route, so you can pay a small fee - usually a couple of hundred gold - to ride on the cart as it travels to its sole destination. For example, there are two oxcart stations in Vernworth, the capital city. One of them will take you to the village of Melve, while the other goes to the Checkpoint Rest Town on the border of Battahl.

Oxcarts only travel during the daytime and leave at specific times, so if there isn't one waiting at a station, you can interact with the bell nearby to wait until it arrives. However, this isn't fast travel, per se. You can doze off in the back of the cart, but there's a high chance the oxcart will be attacked by enemies on the trip, which will wake you up and you'll need to deal with them before continuing. This doesn't always happen, but it means when it does, you'll need to be ready. If you encounter an oxcart on your travels, you can also hop in by speaking to the driver and riding wherever it's headed.

Of course, time passes as normal when traveling by oxcart, so you need to bear that in mind if you have any timed quests on the go. It's also not particularly quick, so in reality, traveling by foot is probably quicker when it comes to in-game time. The oxcart is simply helpful when you want to take most of the effort away, especially if it's a path you've traveled many times before and know there aren't any secrets to discover.

Fast traveling via Ferrystones and Portcrystals explained

The other, slightly more traditional way of fast traveling in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is by using Ferrystones to take you to portcrystals. Unlike oxcarts, these are instantaneous, but they also have their limits. Firstly, each Ferrystone is single-use and you must use one from your inventory to fast travel this way. These are glowing blue stones and while they're not super rare, you definitely won't ever have an unlimited stock of them so you need to use them sparingly. You can purchase Ferrystones at certain vendors for 10,000 gold, including Philbert's Sundries in Vernworth, however you'll also loot them every now and then from chests.

You can't travel wherever you like with a Ferrystone though. You can only go directly to Portcrystals, which are essentially fast travel beacons, and you must discover them first before you can warp to them. They're also very few and far between; in the early stages of the game, you'll likely only find two for some time, as there's one in Vernworth and another on the beach in Harve, a village you must visit during an early quest.

However, you can find Portcrystals you can carry eventually. These are far rarer than Ferrystones, but you can place them wherever you like, for permanent fast travel spots. You can only have 10 down at any given time, but you don't need to worry about hitting that total for a long, long time.

You can acquire your first Portcrystal by speaking to Glyndwr and completing his quest. Glyndwr is an elf in Vernworth, near the row of shops in the town square. He wants you to visit him outside of town and show him how to use a human-made bow, so you must be the Archer vocation when taking on the quest. At the end of it all, you'll net a Portcrystal to be placed wherever you like.

That's everything you need to know about how to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2, though I've also covered how to cross water in Dragon’s Dogma 2 in case you get blocked by a river while on foot. Make sure you read up on our guide to the Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocation Frustration quest as well, for unlocking the Warrior and Sorcerer vocations.

