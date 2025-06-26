How to fast travel in Death Stranding 2

The fast travel system in Death Stranding 2 is tied to Fragile and Drawbridge's vehicle, the DHV Magellan. It won't be unlocked from the beginning, but progression through the story of Death Stranding 2 will eventually unlock the point where you can start going back to areas you've been to previously, utilising the Magellan's ability to traverse the tar currents. This is an incredibly useful power, but one that you don't want to use if you're attempting the best possible score.

Not only that, but there are two more options for fast travel: Beach Jump and Chiral Hot Springs. Both of these have their advantages, but ultimately they're a bit more contextual and require more set-up, as well as being far more limiting on what you can take with you. I'll cover all variations below and what they each have to offer.

How to unlock Fast Travel in Death Stranding 2

(Image credit: Sony)

There are three methods of Fast Travel in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, all of which are laid out below:

Travel in the DHV Magellan

Beach Jumps between Transponders

Hot Spring Jumps

Of these three, it's the first one that's the most helpful, as it allows you to bring all kinds of cargo and even Death Stranding 2 vehicles along with you. The other two methods are a little more versatile, but you're far more limited in what you can bring with you.

How to fast travel in the DHV Magellan

(Image credit: Sony)

The option to fast travel properly in Death Stranding 2 is unlocked after mission 12, which ends with you linking F1: West Fort Knot to the Chiral Network. After this, Fragile will explain to you that the DHV Magellan is now free to access any area you've been to before.

To fast travel in the Magellan, simply do the following:

Get onto the Magellan (either the vehicle bay or any other room). Open your map and hold down the X button to "Chart Course". Pick any location the Magellan has been to before. The Magellan will immediately transport there along with everything inside it.

(Image credit: Sony)

There are a few downsides to this: firstly, you'll receive a lower score on any deliveries you make with the help of the Magellan, and secondly, there are several periods in the story where it is inoperable.

That being said, you can also transport the Magellan even when you're not on it, simply by not boarding it. This means if you left something in the ship's private locker or want to use the private room, you can bring the ship to you and access it easily.

Fast Travel through Beach Jumps and Transponders

(Image credit: Sony)

These are another unique device accessed after you progress through the story to the point where you reach Heartman's Lab in Mission 23. After this, you'll unlock a new device for the PCC: the Transponder, which allows you to "Beach Jump".

A beach jump is an instant form of teleportation that allows you to move between any discovered Transponder on the Chiral Network. From that point on, all settlements will have Transponders built into them, and you can use your PCC to build them in the wild.

However, performing a Beach Jump does not allow you to bring cargo with you, meaning it's not especially helpful for deliveries. Any cargo on you is left in a Private Locker built into the Transponder device.

Fast Travel through Hot Spring Jumps

(Image credit: Sony)

This form of fast travel is an optional secret. After accessing the Motherhood settlement for the first time in Mission 26 by entering the Death Stranding 2 Motherhood passcode, you'll find a hot spring outside the settlement. Choose to interact with it for a soak and "Put a Bucket on Your Head", and Sam will find himself reappearing somewhere else.

A character will then give him an aid request: "I would like to see a hot spring built." Complete this request by using the Hot Spring Digger on a PCC to build it on the mountains near the Dowser, then report back to Heartman's Lab. From this point on, you can use the PCC to search for veins of water to build Hot Springs in. Each one also allows you to jump to any other Hot Spring you've found or built.

Different springs offer different buffs for bathing in them, but the special "Hot Spring Jumps" you can perform aren't mechanically any different to the regular Beach Jumps offered by Transponders: it forces you to leave your cargo behind.

Make sure you're sending out Death Stranding 2 Likes as you explore Australia as player-made infrastructure is more likely to appear. And while you're going in and out of the Magellan, you might need to answer the Death Stranding 2 platypus question and Death Stranding 2 block puzzle from Tomorrow and Rainy.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.