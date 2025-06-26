What is the Death Stranding 2 Motherhood passcode?

Knowing the Death Stranding 2 Motherhood passcode is vital as you can't get into the base to complete a mission-critical delivery without it. Thankfully the game is quite generous with hints, and you'll actually find the answer in the Corpus, so long as you take Dollman's hints.

The other problem is that getting to this Death Stranding 2 base in northeastern Australia isn't too easy either. Since it's surrounded by Armed Survivalists, you'll want to get to safety soon after arriving by having the passcode ready. If you still happen to be a bit stuck and don't pick up on what Dollman is laying down, you'll find the passcode for the Motherhood base in Death Stranding 2 below.

Death Stranding 2 Motherhood passcode solution explained

(Image credit: Sony)

The Motherhood base code in Death Stranding 2 is the birthday date you set right at the start of the game, formatted as a four-digit code. For example, if you set your birthday as 6/26, the code would be 0626.

If you happen to have forgotten your Death Stranding 2 birthday, and therefore don't know the Motherhood code, don't worry: the Corpus has you covered, which Dollman has no doubt mentioned to you already. Open the Databank tab of the Corpus and scroll down "The Motherhood" entry. Then you can press Square to reveal your birthday at the bottom of the entry.

As mentioned, there is no way to get inside the Motherhood base without this passcode. However you get it, you can now enter it onto the base's keypad, head inside, add the base to the Chiral Network, and deliver the cargo. Once you do this once, you don't have to do it again, as the Motherhood will be permanently open to you.

