How to get to the Inventor in Death Stranding 2

To get to the Death Stranding 2 Inventor is its own kind of puzzle, one with multiple solutions that may not be apparent at first glance. The Inventor is on their own island near F1 West Fort Knot, but there's no bridge or road to reach them – and even if you can work out how to get there, there's no guarantee that they'll open the door and acknowledge you. Fortunately, there is a route there, and it's worth it, as some of the best gear in all of Death Stranding 2 is tied to improving your reputation with this recluse.

Below I'll explain all the ways you can reach the Inventor in Death Stranding 2, how to reach their island easily enough, and what you need to do to get them to appear and open the doors for interaction. There are multiple options, but one of them is easiest and requires the least amount of investment: finding a path through the water.

How to reach the Inventor's Island in Death Stranding 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The Inventor in Death Stranding 2 is found off the coast near the Special Alloy mine, along from the F1 West Fort Knot settlement. There are multiple ways to reach it:

Scan the ocean with your Odradek to look for yellow paths. As you walk along the coast, press L1 to scan the tarry water. Most of it will come up red, but there are multiple paths where the water is secretly shallower, revealed as yellow segments. There are at least three paths leading from the coastline, shallow enough for you to walk through. They're not straight paths and tend to wind back and forth, so keep scanning ahead of you to see where the path goes.

As you walk along the coast, press L1 to scan the tarry water. Most of it will come up red, but there are multiple paths where the water is secretly shallower, revealed as yellow segments. There are at least three paths leading from the coastline, shallow enough for you to walk through. They're not straight paths and tend to wind back and forth, so keep scanning ahead of you to see where the path goes. Use the Monorail. Once the monorail between the F1 Mine and the F2 Settlement is built completely, get onto the monorail from either end and travel to the other settlement. The track goes over the Inventor's island, so choose to drop down and land on there once you're above the settlement (this negates fall damage, so don't worry about yourself or your cargo). You need to completely rebuild this section of track to allow for this method, and you can't do it with the track's built-in zip-line feature, as it doesn't allow you to drop down. If you need more help with Monorails, we've got a guide on how they work in our page on Death Stranding 2 vehicles.

Once the monorail between the F1 Mine and the F2 Settlement is built completely, get onto the monorail from either end and travel to the other settlement. The track goes over the Inventor's island, so choose to drop down and land on there once you're above the settlement (this negates fall damage, so don't worry about yourself or your cargo). You need to completely rebuild this section of track to allow for this method, and you can't do it with the track's built-in zip-line feature, as it doesn't allow you to drop down. If you need more help with Monorails, we've got a guide on how they work in our page on Death Stranding 2 vehicles. Use devices that let you cross over the water, like the zip-line or Transponder. Though the integrated monorail zip-line won't drop you on the Inventor's island, you can always build your own! Admittedly you do have to get to the Island some other way to do this, but once the zip-line is set up, it becomes much easier to carry cargo in bulk over the water. Likewise, once transponders are introduced and you have a new method of how to fast travel in Death Stranding 2, you can move around much more freely.

How to unlock and speak with the Inventor

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you've reached the Inventor, there's no guarantee that they'll actually open the door or acknowledge you're there to hook them up to the Chiral Network. To do so, you need to show up with a piece of cargo that's being delivered to them. Local settlements will gain deliveries for the Inventor over time, or you can pick up random lost cargo in the world, either one will work.

(Image credit: Sony)

After you bring them any piece of cargo, you can hook them up to the Chiral Network and start interacting with them like any other settlement. It's definitely worth investing in the Inventor, as at 4 Star reputation you'll get the Bola Stun Gun, one of the best Death Stranding 2 weapons for stealth in the whole game.

There's plenty more help for DS2 here at GamesRadar+! Find out how long is Death Stranding 2 and what kind of challenges lie ahead, or use our Death Stranding 2 tips to find your footing on all elements of this brutal world.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.