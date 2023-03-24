Resident Evil 4 Shrine Caves codes to open up each Stone Dias

You'll need the Resident Evil 4 stone dias codes during the objective to 'Investigate the two locations'. These symbol combinations guard both your objectives and until you crack them, you won't be able to proceed.

When you get across the lake after defeating the Del Lago you'll find a cave with some wall paintings directing you to these two locations:

(Image credit: Capcom)

Each of these places contain a stone head you need to unlock the Resident Evil 4 Church key, but to do so means finding and using some code combinations on a stone dias you find at each location.

The Large Cave Shrine combination at 1 is the easier of the two, as the three symbols are just there to be found. The Small Cave Shrine at 2 is marginally harder, with symbols that can only be seen from specific perspectives, but it's not that difficult to work out. However, if you just want to get it all done you can just use the combinations we have below. So let me explain how it all works in the Resident Evil 4 Remake .

1. Resident Evil 4 Large Cave Shrine Stone Dias code combination

(Image credit: Capcom)

This is the combination for the Large Cave Shrine Stone Dias code. The symbols you need can be found here in the large cave if you want to track them down youself:

(Image credit: Capcom)

In this location the Large Cave Shrine Stone Dias combination symbols are largely intact and easy to see:

Image 1 of 3 Large cave shrine symbol 1 (Image credit: Capcom) You'll see the first Large Shrine Cave Stone Dias code symbol just after the ladder as you first enter the area. Large cave shrine symbol 2 (Image credit: Capcom) The second Large Shrine Cave Stone Dias code symbol can be found on two pillars when you reach the dias and turn around to look back. Large cave shrine symbol 3 (Image credit: Capcom) The final Large Shrine Cave Stone Dias code symbol can be found on the lower level below the ladder to the left.

2. Resident Evil 4 Small Cave Shrine Stone Dias code combination

(Image credit: Capcom)

This is the combination for the Small Shrine Cave stone dias. Each of the three symbols can be found here when you reach the location, all on or around the wooden structure you'll find there:

(Image credit: Capcom)

However, these symbols are slightly tricker, although not that much, as a couple only reveal themselves from a specific perspective, split over two different surfaces. If you get it right they look like this:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Capcom) The first Small Shrine Cave Stone Dias code symbol is at the base of the ladder to reach the upper level of the stone building. (Image credit: Capcom) The second Small Shrine Cave Stone Dias code symbol can be found if you climb the ladder and look out to the water, combining a symbol on the wood and cave. (Image credit: Capcom) The final Small Shrine Cave Stone Dias code symbol can, again, be found on the upper level by combining a symbol on the building wall and save surface.

Once you've found all the Shrine Cave Stone Dias code symbols and got the stone head you can recover at each location, head back to the cave mural that showed you where to go. Place a head in each and and you'll get the insignia you need to open the church.

