How to find the Indiana Jones Secret of Secrets safe code

The Indiana Jones safe code for the Secret of Secrets mystery has you finding a combination from a planetary chart and two saint statues, Peter and Paul. The curveball in the Great Circle here is that one of the symbols is missing from the chart and two of them are easy to get confused. If you're struggling then here's everything you need to know.

Indiana Jones Secret of Secrets safe code

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Indiana Jones Secret of Secrets safe can be found around the back of the Sistine Chapel, shown on the map above. In the room you'll find a note explaining that Father Nicoletti found an 'original copy of the Secret Secretorum' and has placed it in the safe. The combination can be decoded by 'looking to the stars' and using the saints Peter and Paul in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

These two saints are represented by statues, one on a table in the corner and another by the safe itself. On their own they're not much use but if you examine the base of each you'll find two symbols:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Explore a bit further and you'll find a planetary chart in the desk drawer near the safe that has symbols matching those on the statues:

(Image credit: Bethesda)

However, where things get confusing is that it's not clear what order the symbols go (similar to the Indiana Jones ticket stub code) and the fourth symbol is missing. Two of the symbols on the Saint statues are also very similar and it's easy to miss the dot separating them.

Get all the symbols right and extrapolate the missing symbols and numbers on the chart gets you this as the Indiana Jones safe code for Secret of Secrets:

♂ (Mars) 4

⛢(Uranus) 7

☿ (Mercury) 1

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Get the safe open and you'll find the Secret Secretorum, which is a fake, an Indiana Jones book, Cutman 1, which improves health regeneration, and a note from Nicoletti saying he's locked it away to save it for Ventura and a 'German ally'. You'll also get 100 Adventure Points for completing the mystery.

